Wake Forest men's golf team comes together just at the right time as it heads into regionals

When the tale gets told several years from now by the Wake Forest men’s golf team about its dramatic ACC championship it’s a good bet the trophy will be its own story.

The winning trophy, the one that eluded the Demon Deacons for 33 years, almost didn’t make it back to Winston-Salem from Panama City Beach, Florida where the ACC championship was held. After they won the title, the team and Coach Jerry Haas ended up missing their original flight back to North Carolina.

They eventually did get back to Winston-Salem but it was the parents of sophomore Michael Brennen who took care of making sure the trophy arrived safely.

“It was kind of a pain to pack the trophy and get ready for our flight so my parents were down there and they were coming back home to Leesburg, Va. and that’s sort of on the way so they offered to drive it up to campus,” Brennen said. “They actually beat us here to Winston with the trophy because we had to stay an extra day.”

Brennen said without hesitation that he’s sure his parents buckled the trophy in comfortably in the back seat. “I guarantee they did that,” he said.

Not one moment stands out

Every year Haas, who won his first ACC championship in his 24th season, says his team is capable of big things and this season was no different. What made it different, according to Haas, was the makeup of his starting five with one fifth-year senior (Parker Gilliam), a senior (Alex Fitzpatrick), a junior (Mark Power), a sophomore (Brennen) and a freshman (Scotty Kennon).

A lot of things have to go right to win an ACC championship, especially since it was changed from a stroke-play format to match play, and Haas said things did go right.

Because of COVID-19 and what it did to all collegiate sports the last two years something that fell into place was Gilliam and Fitzpatrick coming back for their final seasons.

“One of the keys I think was Alex Fitzpatrick started to play a little better and he wasn’t playing that well,” Haas said about Fitzpatrick who needed three extra holes to win his match and clinch the final point for the Demon Deacons to win the ACC title. “I told several people earlier in the season we are a really good team that’s not playing well. And then all of sudden we finished third in a tournament and Mark Power was starting to play better and so was Alex so I had high hopes going into the ACC’s.”

Still more to play for

Brennen, who already has four individual titles in his two years at Wake Forest, said the ACC championship will do wonders for their confidence. He said the entire team was thrilled for Haas to get that title but it also rallied the team.

“It’s special sharing the moment like that with the team and our coaches,” Brennen said. “I just thought we really clutch in finishing off those matches and getting those points.”

The Demon Deacons, who despite winning the ACC championship, dropped from 12th to 13th in one of the college polls, will now look toward regionals later this month.

“It’s huge,” Brennen said. “I think the team is really starting to jell and it was a great experience and we had a great time together and we are all starting to play better here in the postseason.”

Kennon adds plenty to lineup

When it comes to the youth on the team, Kennon has been steady all season.

It’s not easy to navigate a full season of college golf in the fall and the spring and getting it done in the classroom, but Kennon has answered every challenge.

“I feel like we’ve been consistent for most of the year,” Kennon said. “We’ve got a really good team on paper and all of us have kind of struggled with our games at times. It seems like three of us are usually playing well in tournaments but you count four scores so in the ACC’s all of our games just kind of lined up at the right time.”

One of the biggest moments for Haas came in the final round of the stroke play portion of the ACC championships. The Demon Deacons were toggling between missing the cut for the match play but Brennen’s two straight birdies to end his round put them over the top.

“On that final day of stroke play it was windy and we kept looking at the cut line and I was like ‘Don’t tell me we are going to be one shot short?’" Haas said about beating Notre Dame by one shot to get into match play.

They ended up beating top-seeded North Carolina 3-1 in the semifinals then beat Georgia Tech 3-2 in the championship match.

“At the end of the day when you have only five points in a match your best players have to win,” Haas said.

Going for national title

Wake Forest has won three national championships in 1974, ’75 and ’86 under the legendary Jesse Haddock. In Haas’ 24 years as coach his teams have won four regional championships but never a national championship.

To do that this season they’ll have to get through regionals then the gauntlet that is match play in the NCAA Championships.

“Our whole team has a great chemistry to it, and that’s how (Coach Haas) likes to recruit,” Kennon said.

Brennen said: “The ACC’s were a big bright spot for us and we want to carry that over into the rest of the postseason.”

