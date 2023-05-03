Fresh off its runner-up finish at the ACC Golf Championships, the Wake Forest men’s golf team will head to the NCAA regionals later this month.

The Demon Deacons are the fifth seed in the Norman, Okla., regional that will be played May 15-17. The top five teams in the regional, which is three rounds of stroke play, will advance to the NCAA Championships at Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., later in May.

Wake Forest coach Jerry Haas said he loved the way his team performed in the ACC Championships because it was there that they played well enough to get a regional bid. Without a good performance at the Country Club of North Carolina at the conference tournament, they might not have made the regional at all.

“I’m so proud of these guys the work they do off the course, and we’ve come a long way this year,” Haas said. “I’m so excited for regionals and hopefully NCAA.”

Haas will stick with his starting five that nearly won the ACC championship led by conference individual champion Michael Brennan. Senior Mark Power, sophomore Scotty Kennon and freshmen Andrew McLauchlan and Boyd Owens are the other starters. Marshall Meisel will be the team’s alternate.

As his team finishes exams this week at Wake Forest, the windy conditions they have been practicing in will help in preparation for Oklahoma.

“It’s an old-style course and we expect it to be very windy much like it’s been here in Winston lately,” Haas said.

Seeded ahead of the Demon Deacons in the 14-team regional are top-seed Texas Tech with Oklahoma second and Alabama third. Ole Miss is fourth followed by Wake Forest with Duke sixth. Also in the regional is UNC Wilmington, seeded 11th.

Wake Forest is one of nine ACC teams that made regional play. North Carolina is the top seed in the South Carolina Regional with No. 2 seed Georgia Tech and ninth-seeded Clemson in the same regional.

Florida State is the No. 2 seed in the California Regional and Louisville is the fifth seed with N.C. State the ninth seed. Virginia is also in regional play and is the No. 3 seed in the Las Vegas Regional.