Wake Forest men's golf team gets off to hot start in NCAA regional play in Connecticut

Wake Forest men’s golf team, who won the ACC championship earlier this month, fed off that momentum with a very good first round on Monday in the NCAA regional in New Haven, Connecticut.

The 17th-ranked Demon Deacons shot 13 under at the par-70 Yale Golf Course and are tied for the lead with North Florida after one round. The top five teams advance to the NCAA championships after Wednesday’s final round.

Coach Jerry Haas’ team stacked the scores pretty well as Michael Brennan, Parker Gilliam and Mark Power each shot 67s and are tied for ninth in the individual portion of the tournament.

Alex Fitzpatrick did even better than that with a 66 and he is tied for sixth heading into Tuesday’s second round.

Georgia Southern is third at 10 under, Texas Tech is fourth at 9 under and North Carolina and Illinois are tied for fifth at 7 under.

The Demon Deacons are the third seed in the regional and have won four regional titles in Haas’ previous 23 years as head coach.

The Demon Deacons are trying to get to the National Championships, which is a match-play format, in Scottsdale, Arizona later this month.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.