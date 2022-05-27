Wake Forest men's golf team is tied for 27th place after first round of NCAA Championships

Wake Forest’s men’s golf team, which is seeded 15th in the NCAA Championships, has dug itself a hole after one round at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Demon Deacons, who were the ACC champions and won a regional title, finished the first round at 24 over par and tied for 27th place out of 30 teams. They were also playing without senior leader Alex Fitzpatrick, out with a stomach bug.

The Deacons were in the final wave of tee times; they now must climb their way back into the tournament.

They will need to finish in the top 15 after Sunday’s third round to get to the final round of stroke play on Monday. They will then have to be among the top eight teams to move onto the match play portion of the championships, which start on Tuesday.

Scott Kennon led the Deacons with a 72 and Michael Brennan shot 75. Parker Gillam and Mark Power each 78 to round out the team’s scoring.

Sophomore Clay Stirsman, who was able to be a substitute for Fitzpatrick, shot an 83. Stirsman played in just three competitive rounds this season.

If Fitzpatrick is feeling better, he could be back in the lineup for Saturday’s second round and he would replace Stirsman.

The Deacons will begin Saturday’s second round nine shots behind 15th-place Pepperdine.

Vanderbilt leads after one round after shooting 2 over par. North Carolina shot 8 over and is in seventh place. Florida State is tied for 11th after shooting 11 over and Georgia Tech is in 23rd place after shooting 18 over.

