Wake Forest men's golf team loses on second playoff hole to Florida State

Florida State defeated the Wake Forest men’s golf team on the second playoff hole on Tuesday in the Camp Creek Seminole Invitational held in Watersound, Fla.

The Demon Deacons and the Seminoles were tied at 22 under after three rounds. But on the second playoff hole the Seminoles won to take the championship.

Finishing third was Clemson at 19 under with Duke fourth and North Carolina fifth.

Jacob Bridgeman of Clemson shot 71 on Tuesday to win the individual title by five shots over Peter Fountain of North Carolina. Bridgeman opened up a big lead after two rounds after shooting 64-66. He finished at 15 under par.

The Deacons did a nice job of bunching their scores as Mark Power tied for third at 7 under with Michael Brennan and Parker Gillam tying for fifth place at 6 under.

Coach Jerry Haas of the Deacons said: “To start the spring season playing this kind of golf gives us a little glimpse of how good we can be. With that being said, we have a really long way to go. Other teams will improve and we will have to improve as well. We have wonderful team chemistry and it’s a great year to be a Demon Deacon golfer.”

