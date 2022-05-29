Wake Forest men's golf team misses cut at NCAA Championships

Wake Forest’s golf season came to an end on Sunday afternoon after the Demon Deacons missed the cut after the third round of the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The 16th-ranked Demon Deacons shot 15 over 295 on Sunday to finish tied for 19th to fall short of being in the top 15 that advanced to Monday’s final round of stroke play. On Monday the field will be cut to the top eight teams who will play in the match-play portion of the NCAA’s.

The Demon Deacons were six shots behind Georgia Tech and Ole Miss which tied for 14th to advance.

Wake Forest ended up as the ACC champions for the first time in Coach Jerry Haas’ 24 seasons and also won a regional title to get into the NCAA’s.

With nine holes to go on Sunday the Demon Deacons were nine shots above the cut line but struggled on their back nine to miss the cut.

Alex Fitzpatrick and Michael Brennan each shot 71 on Sunday for the Demon Deacons and Parker Gillam shot 75 with Scotty Kennon shooting 78 to round out the team score for Sunday. Mark Power struggled and shot an 81.

Oklahoma leads the 72-hole stroke play portion of the tournament and is 1 under through 54 holes. Also moving on to Monday’s final round from the ACC was North Carolina (fourth place at 9 over) and Georgia Tech (37 over).

Florida State also missed the cut finishing tied for 21st and 47 over through 54 holes.

