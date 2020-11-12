Wake Forest men's golf team signs three; women's team adds top 50 golfer

Wake Forest men's golf coach Jerry Haas has signed three players for next season.

Scotty Kennon, Marshal Meisel and Collin Adams will join the Deacons beginning with the fall 2021 semester. The NCAA's signing period for binding national letters of intent began Wednesday.

“They all bring something different to the table and will be great competitors,” Haas said in a statement. “I know they’re excited and will represent the old gold and black to the highest standard.”

Kennon, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., is ranked 10th in the AJGA rankings and is a two-time All-America.

Meisel, from Chevy Chase, Md., is a two-time winner on the AJGA Tour and finished third in the Arnold Palmer Junior Invitational in the summer.

Adams, who is from Charlotte and is a senior at Charlotte Latin School, was the runner-up in the PGA Junior in the summer and had two other top-five finishes in high-level junior tournaments.

Kennon decided to attend Wake Forest in 2018.

“From the moment we met Scotty, we knew Wake Forest would be a great fit for him,” Haas said. “He lists (former Wake Forest professor and the late) Maya Angelou as his favorite poet.”