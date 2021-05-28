Wake Forest men's golf team tied for 10th after first round at NCAA Championship

The Wake Forest men's golf team is in a tie for tenth place after the first round of the NCAA Division I Men's Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.. on Friday.

The Deacons finished the day with a 7-over 287.Wake is tied with Arkansas, ACC rival Clemson, SMU and Illinois.

Texas Tech leads the overall team competition with a 4-under 276. Sam Houston is two shots back in second and Pepperdine is three behind in third.

Individually, the leading Wake Forest golfer is Alex Fitzpatrick, who finished his first round at even-par 70, in a large group tied for 29th place.

Teammates Parker Gillam and Michael Brennan are in another large group tied for 55th at 2-over 72.