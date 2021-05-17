Wake Forest men's golf team tied for lead in NCAA regional play; High Point's Einstein shoots 71 and is tied for 29th

Wake Forest’s men’s golf team did a nice job of bunching its scores in the first round of an NCAA regional at Tumble Creek Club which is located about 80 miles from Seattle, Washington.

The top-seeded Deacons fired a 6-under 278 and is tied for the lead with 25th-ranked San Francisco. Pepperdine is one shot back at 5 under while East Tennessee State and Washington are 4 under.

Alex Fitzpatrick led the way for the Deacons after shooting a 4 under 67 with Parker Gillam shooting 68. Eric Bae shot even par 71 and Mark Power shot 72 with freshman Michael Brennan shooting a 73.

The top five schools after Wednesday’s third round advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona which will be held May 28 through June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club.

In the regional in Kinston Springs, Tenn. Brandon Einstein of Clemmons, who is a redshirt sophomore at High Point, shot 1 over 72 and is tied for 29th.

Einstein is playing as one of 10 individuals in the regional with a chance to advance to the NCAA championships. He must finish as the top individual not on the advancing teams to move on.

Also in that regional is Tim Tamardi of Appalachian State, who shot 74 and is tied for 47th.

