It’s appropriate that one of the staples of the Wake Forest men’s soccer program is the popular Walt Chyzowych Kids Clinic, which was held last week. That’s a sure sign that the season is about to begin.

Coach Bobby Muuss said he loves the way the 100 or so children between the ages of 6 and 13 come out and Muuss’ players help run the 90-minute camp. It’s important for the current team to recognize what Chyzowych means in the outstanding history of soccer at Wake Forest.

“I mean, Walt was the person who brought legitimacy with his international background to Wake Forest, so it’s an honor to keep up his legacy,” Muuss said of the late Chyzowych, who coached the program from 1986 until 1993.

Jay Vidovich continued Chyzowych’s vision raising the profile of the program and Muuss has done the same as he enters his ninth season in Winston-Salem.

The Demon Deacons are scheduled to open their season on Thursday at Spry Stadium at 7 p.m. against Grand Canyon.

Muuss has established the Demon Deacons as one of the most consistent programs not only in the ACC, but in the country. In the ACC preseason coaches’ poll, the Demon Deacons were picked second in the Atlantic Division behind Clemson and second in the overall champion preseason poll. Syracuse is the defending national champion in what is regarded by many as the best soccer conference in the country.

“As a coach you always want more,” said Muuss, who has directed the Demon Deacons to the NCAA Tournament in all of his previous eight seasons. “Every team is different and you need different leaders each season, so the luxury is we do have 10 seniors and that’s a good place to start.”

Defender Garrison Tubbs and forward Hosei Kijima are co-captains and both seniors.

Muuss said he loves the way Tubbs has been a model player in his time at Wake Forest.

“He’s a good player and lives his life to the highest of standards,” Muuss said. “He’s just one of those great people who does things the right way on and off the field.”

Kijima made the All-ACC preseason team and will be counted on to help a balanced offense come together.

Tubbs, however, says that with Muuss and his assistant coaches Steve Armas, Dane Brenner and Ade Taiwo, it’s defense first.

“We’re always building on our defensive end of the field,” said Tubbs, a four-year starter. “I think that’s one of Bobby’s biggest things is stopping goals from going in, because that’s how you win games. Our backline has to be on point.”

The style of play for the Demon Deacons, with a free-flowing passing game on offense flanked by a strong defense, has yielded outstanding results. Since Muuss came from Denver he is 129-32-12 at Wake Forest, which is the most wins in the NCAA of any school in that span.

There have been two trips to the NCAA College Cup and last season he won his 200th career game.

Muuss has a saying within his team “evolving to survive.” While there’s a developmental phase of his program, the best players will get on the field regardless of their class.

A good example is freshman Liam O’Gara, a Mount Tabor graduate who will play a lot of minutes this season.

“We have a group of guys that when they come in, we try to tell them it’s going to be hard,” Muuss said. “And they roll up their sleeves, and they get better. And we keep on just trying to develop them and using the game to develop them as people.

“Like life is difficult, right? Playing the way we play with what we ask of them is difficult, so we’re going to combine the two so they can be successful on the field and in life.”

Kilima takes pride in how consistent the Deacons are from year to year.

“We talk about it as a team, and it’s consistency in our performance and we bring that every day in training and not just in games,” he said. “Obviously our expectation level is to win and when adversity hits, it’s about pulling yourself up. And what can happen is you can turn a bad game into a great win, even if you aren’t playing your best.”

In the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll, the Demon Deacons are ranked 18th with Syracuse ranked No. 1. The other ACC teams in front of the Demon Deacons in the poll are Duke at No. 4, Pittsburgh (coached by Vidovich) at No. 5, Clemson at No. 9 and Virginia at No. 15.

With how good the ACC stacks up every season, if the Demon Deacons play well in the conference that usually means they’ll be a contender for the NCAA championship.

Tubbs is confident the Demon Deacons can make a run to the College Cup.

“We have the type of players where we can make that type of run (to the College Cup) and it’s just about getting on the same page and playing our style of soccer,” Tubbs said. “I don’t think we’re ever in the position where we’re kind of fearful of our opponent. Seeing Syracuse win the ACC and the national championship last year, I think that definitely gives us a little bit of motivation.”