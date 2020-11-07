 Skip to main content
Wake Forest men's soccer team claims top division seed for ACC tournament
The Wake Forest men's soccer team has picked up a top seed for the ACC men's soccer tournament and will host Virginia at 4 p.m. Nov. 15 in a quarterfinal game.

The Deacons, who won the South Division, are 4-1 in the ACC and 6-1 overall going into their regular-season finale at N.C. State on Saturday night.

The other ACC quarterfinals on Nov. 15:

• Virginia Tech, North No. 2, vs. Clemson, South No. 3, noon, Durham.

• North Carolina, South No. 2, vs. Notre Dame, No. 3 North, 2 p.m., Chapel Hill.

• Pitt, North No. 1, vs. Duke, 6 p.m., Raleigh.

The Wake-Virginia winner will play the Virginia Tech-Clemson winner in a semifinal on Nov. 18, with the Pitt-Duke winner facing the Carolina-Notre Dame winner.

The championship game is scheduled for noon Nov. 22 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

Breaking News