Wake Forest men's soccer team finally finds offense in overtime in 1-0 win over North Carolina

“These games are always so close, and I told them this is why you come to the ACC to play in these games,” Muuss said. “We just needed to have a little more urgency in our attacking play when we had possession. We didn’t have a lot of chances, but that’s a very organized Carolina defense.

Notable: Justin McMaster, a senior midfielder, made his first appearance of the season. McMaster missed the end of last season with a knee injury that required surgery. “He’s been out nine and half months so to see him back was great,” Muuss said. “He’s worked really hard to get back on the field and I know the guys were excited to see him get some minutes.”…. The Deacons will play at Duke at 6 p.m. Friday (ACC). ... Goalie Alec Smir of North Carolina is a former Greensboro Day star. Smir, a junior, is in his second season as the starter…. ACC teams hold four of the five spots in the United Soccer Coaches national rankings this week: No. 1 Wake Forest 1, No. 2 Pitt, No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Virginia. The poll is ranking only the top five schools each week instead of a top 20.