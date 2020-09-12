It’s only an exhibition game for Wake Forest’s men’s soccer team on Sunday night as Pittsburgh comes to Spry Stadium, but don’t try to tell that to Coach Bobby Muuss.
“Every game is big because there are so few of them this fall, but the reality is we are just blessed and thankful to be playing because we are just one of two conferences in America that is competing,” Muuss said.
The ACC and the Sun Belt are the only major conferences playing this fall, and even though it’s a hybrid season where an ACC Tournament is on the schedule but not a College Cup because of COVID-19, Muuss will be eager to see his team make progress.
“Absolutely there is a lot to play for,” Muuss said.
The Deacons made it to the College Cup last fall in Cary but lost to Virginia in the semifinals 2-1. Muuss has 89 wins in his five seasons at Wake Forest, the most of any program in the country.
Fans are not allowed at Spry Stadium this season, unless Gov. Roy Cooper's Phase 2.5 reopening order changes at its next expiration date of Oct. 2.
“We would love to have our fans there, but that’s not the reality right now,” Muuss said. “Our guys want to have a season and we all have to stay safe because they are getting tested daily and we want to be on the field on Sunday and beyond playing in games.”
The Deacons will be facing a much-improved Pittsburgh team under Coach Jay Vidovich, who guided the Deacons to the 2007 NCAA championship. Vidovich is in his fourth season and has turned the program around.
"They are talented, and that was the case last season as well," Muuss said about the Panthers.
After the exhibition game, the Deacons will play at Clemson on Friday night, a matchup of two of the ACC's best teams.
The Deacons have a veteran team returning led by Kyle Holcomb (9 goals last season), Machop Chol (4 goals, 8 assists) and Calvin Harris (6 goals, 3 assists) along with goalie Andrew Pannenberg (15-5-2 record last season). Mike DeShields, a fifth-year player, will anchor the back line, which allowed only 17 goals last season.
“We just want to get better from week to week,” said Muuss, who has been ACC coach of the year four times in five seasons. “We’re blessed to be playing, so we relish each and every one of these games.”
