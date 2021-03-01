Wake Forest men's soccer team opens spring season with 1-0 win over Davidson

There were plenty of other bright spots for the Deacons, who played a much better second half after struggling to find much offense in the first half. Senior Justin McMaster, who had surgery after the 2019 season and missed most of the fall season, had a good showing at forward and Swallen and Tukuma Suzuski were excellent in the midfield.

Muuss says that the Deacons are thin on depth, but he’s excited about how well this team has taken to directions.

“We’re young, inexperienced and we’re small, but they are gritty and they want to succeed so badly,” Muuss said. “The way we want to play is something we stress and if we can keep guys healthy we’ll continue to improve and that’s the biggest thing.”

Garrison Tubbs, a freshman who starred on defense in the fall, suffered a slight ankle injury and missed the second half. He was on crutches afterwards but said he it was nothing serious.

In his place, Amponsah came in and wound up having an assist on the goal.

The Wake Forest defense was on point, allowing the Wildcats just four shots, and McNally made three saves.