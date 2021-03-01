Wake Forest men's soccer team opens spring season with 1-0 win over Davidson

Wake Forest showed little rust from its fall portion of a men’s soccer season as it beat Davidson 1-0 at Spry Stadium on Monday night.
The continuation of their season this spring got a boost from two new starters in freshmen goalie Cole McNally and defender Jahlane Forbes, who scored the lone goal.
Much was made of Coach Bobby Muuss losing 10 key players from the fall because of graduation and two leaving early for pro soccer.
But Monday’s game looked awfully familiar, with plenty of pressure applied to the Wildcats until the Deacons found that one crease and never looked back. Forbes' goal was set up by two picture-perfect passes from defender Prince Amponsah and midfielder Jake Swallen in the 75th minute.
“The pass was right there, and he put it in a great spot for me,” said Forbes, who got ahead of the defense and scored on a short shot past goalie Giacomo Piccardo. “I can’t say enough about how we just kept at it and stayed patient and it worked out for us.”
The bonus for the Deacons, who improved to 8-2, was that about 250 fans were able to be spread out around the 3,000-seat Spry Stadium. Students, parents of players, a few fans and even the pep band made it feel more like the atmosphere of old.
“It was nice to hear and see some fans out here and I think that helps us,” Forbes said.
There were plenty of other bright spots for the Deacons, who played a much better second half after struggling to find much offense in the first half. Senior Justin McMaster, who had surgery after the 2019 season and missed most of the fall season, had a good showing at forward and Swallen and Tukuma Suzuski were excellent in the midfield.
Muuss says that the Deacons are thin on depth, but he’s excited about how well this team has taken to directions.
“We’re young, inexperienced and we’re small, but they are gritty and they want to succeed so badly,” Muuss said. “The way we want to play is something we stress and if we can keep guys healthy we’ll continue to improve and that’s the biggest thing.”
Garrison Tubbs, a freshman who starred on defense in the fall, suffered a slight ankle injury and missed the second half. He was on crutches afterwards but said he it was nothing serious.
In his place, Amponsah came in and wound up having an assist on the goal.
The Wake Forest defense was on point, allowing the Wildcats just four shots, and McNally made three saves.
“All credit to the guys out there in front of me,” said McNally, the only scholarship goalie on the roster this spring. “Davidson is a good team and they play a style we’re not that familiar with, but to get a performance like this really bodes well for us this spring.”
The Deacons nearly had two other goals. Colin Thomas just missed a 20-yard shot to the right in the second half and Kyle Holcomb nearly scored on a breakaway after Piccardo got off his line.
The Deacons had 12 shots in the game and controlled the action for much of the second half.
“I’m proud of the guys, and that game could have easily been 0-0, but we found a way to win it,” Muuss said. “We missed a couple of chances but we got those young guys valuable time out there and that’s great to see.”
McMaster is the lone senior on the roster and his ability at forward is something the Deacons will need this spring.
“He wants more and we want more from him,” Muuss said about McMaster being back this semester. “This gives his career closure, because in the fall in the ACC Tournament (the Deacons were down 11 players with COVID-19 issues) he was in a hotel room with contact tracing and that wasn’t a way for him to end his career. So it was good to see him get a lot of minutes tonight.”
The Deacons will play six more games this spring, all ACC games. They will play host to Boston College on Saturday at 7 p.m.
