Wake Forest men's soccer team to resume its season at Spry Stadium on Monday night

That’s what is happening this spring with the Wake Forest men’s soccer team.
The Demon Deacons will get back to playing games again after competing in the fall as the ACC put together a season through the pandemic. Now, those ACC teams will continue to play with the hopes of several of them making it to the NCAA Tournament.
What’s different for the Deacons, however, is they lost 10 players from the fall team through graduation or early defections to play professional soccer.
“There’s no doubt we will be a different team,” said Coach Bobby Muuss, whose Deacons went 7-2 in the fall and lost in the ACC Tournament to Virginia when 11 players were out with COVID-19 issues.
Muuss, who has guided the Deacons to two College Cups in his six seasons, still has plenty of talent, but that depth he’s always enjoyed might not be as deep.
“The challenge is we are a completely new team,” Muuss said. “We have guys with some experience but those role players are going to have to be key and really the catalyst to pull us through. We have mostly an ACC schedule, but we’ve lost more than any other team in the conference.”
The Deacons are still good enough to be ranked in the top 5 in the various soccer polls, and their brand of soccer of sharing the ball with a precise passing game is fun to watch. The Deacons will try to do enough to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, which for the first time will be in the spring. This College Cup will be held in Cary at WakeMed Soccer Park from May 13-17.
An added bonus for the Deacons this spring is having more fans in attendance at Spry Stadium. In the fall only parents of the players and a few fans from “The Congregation” were allowed on Walt Chyzowych's Alumni Hill outside the stadium on Polo Road. The Congregation is the program’s fan club that Muuss, his staff and players have embraced through the years.
Officials at Wake Forest would not reveal how many fans will be able to be there on Monday night for its nonconference game with Davidson at 6 p.m., but it’s believed to be in the 300 range. Spry Stadium’s official capacity is listed at 3,000.
“I’m not sure how many can be there on Monday night, but as you know playing in Spry Stadium is good if we have 50, 100 or 5,000 so we’re excited to get an opportunity to play again,” Muuss said.
Muuss will be counting on several young players with 13 freshmen on his roster. Several of those freshmen saw a lot of playing time in the fall which gives Muuss more options at several positions.
Kyle Holcomb, a talented sophomore, led the Deacons in scoring (5 goals) in the fall and is back. Unfortunately, the Deacons lost Calvin Harris, Machop Chol and Isaiah Parente from the fall but Omar Hernandez, Jake Swallen and Nico Benalcazar are back.
Goalie Andrew Pannenberg was also lost to the professional ranks but redshirt freshman Cole McNally, the lone scholarship goalie available this spring, will pick up the void left by Pannenberg. McNally played in one game in the fall but didn’t allow a goal in his 45 minutes.
“Cole’s our guy,” Muuss said. “We feel really good about him being back there this spring.”
Other key experienced players back are Holland Rula, Takuma Suzuki, Oscar Sears, Colin Thomas, Garrison Tubbs and Chase Oliver.
Tubbs, a freshman, helped anchor a very good defense last fall after Michael DeShields, who was a fifth-year senior, was lost for the season with a neck injury.
The Deacons could also get senior Justin McMaster and junior Aristotle Zarris back for this spring. Both had surgery after the 2019 season and are still making their way back.
McMaster is the only senior on the roster, which is why Muuss is adamant that the Deacons must improve on a weekly basis.
“Our spring season is usually having young guys fill those roles and gain some experience and be ready for the fall, but we aren’t worried about the fall now, we are worried about this spring,” Muuss said. “This will be an incredible opportunity for our young guys to show what they can do and how good we can become.”
