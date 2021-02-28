Wake Forest men's soccer team to resume its season at Spry Stadium on Monday night

To be continued…

That’s what is happening this spring with the Wake Forest men’s soccer team.

The Demon Deacons will get back to playing games again after competing in the fall as the ACC put together a season through the pandemic. Now, those ACC teams will continue to play with the hopes of several of them making it to the NCAA Tournament.

What’s different for the Deacons, however, is they lost 10 players from the fall team through graduation or early defections to play professional soccer.

“There’s no doubt we will be a different team,” said Coach Bobby Muuss, whose Deacons went 7-2 in the fall and lost in the ACC Tournament to Virginia when 11 players were out with COVID-19 issues.

Muuss, who has guided the Deacons to two College Cups in his six seasons, still has plenty of talent, but that depth he’s always enjoyed might not be as deep.

“The challenge is we are a completely new team,” Muuss said. “We have guys with some experience but those role players are going to have to be key and really the catalyst to pull us through. We have mostly an ACC schedule, but we’ve lost more than any other team in the conference.”