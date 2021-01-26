Wake Forest men's soccer team will continue its season in late February

The overlapping college soccer season will continue this spring with the Wake Forest men opening on Feb. 28 at home against Davidson.

The Deacons and Coach Bobby Muuss, who went 7-2 in a COVID-19 shortened fall, ended the fall as the No. 1 seed in the ACC’s South Region and were ranked No. 3 in the final fall United Soccer Coaches poll.

While the Deacons lost several players from the fall to graduation and one player, Calvin Harris, left early and was drafted in the first round by the MLS, the Deacons will be another top ACC team this spring.

After the game with Davidson the Deacons will play six ACC games to round out the regular-season.

After the regular-season is completed, the teams that clinched the Atlantic and Coastal divisions will play with the winner facing Clemson on April 17 for the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers won the ACC Tournament in the fall.

