Wake Forest men's soccer team will play Kentucky in third round of NCAA Tournament in Cary on Thursday night
Deacons will play again on Thursday in Cary

The fourth-ranked Wake Forest men’s soccer team gets another opportunity in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night in Cary against Kentucky.

The third-round game will begin at 9 p.m., and for Coach Bobby Muuss every chance to play is “an opportunity to get better."

The Deacons (12-2-2), who have no seniors and are one of the youngest of the 16 remaining teams, won their second-round game 3-2 over Coastal Carolina on Sunday at Spry Stadium.

“The way we played in the first half, and even early in the second half, was some of our better soccer of the year,” Muuss said Sunday night.

The Wildcats (12-4-2) are coming off a 2-0 win over New Hampshire in the second round at Bryan Park in Greensboro. Since the SEC doesn’t play soccer, the Wildcats play in Conference USA and won the automatic bid after going 3-3-1 in league games.

Sophomore Eythor Bjorgolfsson has four goals and four assists to lead the Wildcats, with junior Daniel Evans also scoring four goals to go along with three assists.

The winner will play the North Carolina-Stanford winner on Monday.

WakeSoccer

Wake Forest midfielder Omar Hernandez had two goals on Sunday night in a 3-2 win over Coastal Carolina in the NCAA Tournament.

Muuss, whose teams are 13-5 in the NCAA Tournament and have reached the third round in all six of his seasons at Wake Forest, started four freshmen Sunday. Sophomore Omar Hernandez had two goals for the Deacons to lead the offense and was named the TopDrawerSoccer’s player of the week.

“We’re not one of the favorites to win the College Cup because we’re not one of the top four seeds,” Muuss said last week.

WakeSoccer

Wake Forest defender Garrison Tubbs was one of four freshmen who started in their first NCAA Tournament game on Sunday night.

Muuss was not made available for comment this week by Wake Forest, and he did not return a phone message.

“We’ve challenged them as a staff to grind, and work,” Muuss said after the win over Coastal Carolina. “We have a good fighting mentality. Sometimes it’s really clean and it looks so nice. Other times we just survive…. Right now the only thing I’m looking at it we’re advancing and playing in Cary against a good Kentucky team on Thursday.”

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Thursday's Games

All Games at WakeMed Field in Cary

(All game streamed live on NCAA.com)

Thursday - Round of 16

Penn State vs. Georgetown, noon

Washington vs. Missouri State, noon

Clemson vs. Marshall, 3 p.m.

Pitt vs. UCF, 3 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Stanford, 6 p.m.

Indiana vs. Marquette, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Seton Hall, 9 p.m.

Monday, May 10 (Quarterfinals)

Friday, May 14 (College Cup Semifinals)

Monday, May 17 (College Cup Championship)

Breaking News