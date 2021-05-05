Wake Forest men's soccer team will play Kentucky in third round of NCAA Tournament in Cary on Thursday night

The fourth-ranked Wake Forest men’s soccer team gets another opportunity in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night in Cary against Kentucky.

The third-round game will begin at 9 p.m., and for Coach Bobby Muuss every chance to play is “an opportunity to get better."

The Deacons (12-2-2), who have no seniors and are one of the youngest of the 16 remaining teams, won their second-round game 3-2 over Coastal Carolina on Sunday at Spry Stadium.

“The way we played in the first half, and even early in the second half, was some of our better soccer of the year,” Muuss said Sunday night.

The Wildcats (12-4-2) are coming off a 2-0 win over New Hampshire in the second round at Bryan Park in Greensboro. Since the SEC doesn’t play soccer, the Wildcats play in Conference USA and won the automatic bid after going 3-3-1 in league games.

Sophomore Eythor Bjorgolfsson has four goals and four assists to lead the Wildcats, with junior Daniel Evans also scoring four goals to go along with three assists.

The winner will play the North Carolina-Stanford winner on Monday.