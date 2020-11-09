Wake Forest men's soccer team will play Virginia on Sunday in ACC tournament

The second-ranked Wake Forest men’s soccer team gets a bonus this week in a shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Deacons, who took care of business in the regular season to become the top seed for the ACC tournament, will get to play for a championship. The Deacons (5-1 ACC, 7-1 overall) are heading into the tournament playing some of their best soccer.
The Deacons will take on Virginia at 4 p.m. Sunday at Spry Stadium in the first round. If they win, they would host Virginia Tech or Clemson in a semifinal game Nov. 18.
The ACC tournament becomes center stage because there is no NCAA Tournament this fall. Coach Bobby Muuss, who is in his sixth season with the Deacons, used 25 players in Saturday’s 2-0 at N.C. State showcasing their depth.
What’s at stake?
The winner of the eight-team tournament will gain an advantage for the spring.
The spring season will not have an ACC Tournament, but the conference will go back to Atlantic and Coastal divisions. The division winners will meet for the spring championship.
If the fall winner is different than the two divisional champs, then the fall champion would play the winner for the automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
Defense is always key
It’s no secret the Deacons are built on defense, and this season is no different. The Deacons have outscored opponents 18-5 with goalie Andrew Pannenburg being a part of four shutouts. He was also named ACC's defensive player of the week on Monday.
The back line is anchored by freshman Garrison Tubbs, who took over for the injured Michael DeShields. There have been others on the back line that have helped as well.
“We go into each game focusing on defense,” Muuss said. “I’m extremely proud of how they have developed and matured. Now, I’m always looking for ways to improve but overall I’m pleased.”
Toughest soccer conference
The ACC is the best soccer conference in Division I, so there are no easy games in league play. In Muuss' five seasons at Wake Forest, the Deacons have won two ACC tournament titles.
“It doesn’t matter who you play in this league, the games are always tough and always close,” Muuss said.
Offensively, the Deacons have spread out the wealth this season. Kyle Holcomb leads the way with five goals and Calvin Harris has four goals. Machop Chol and David Wrona each have three goals.
Isaiah Parente, who missed the previous two games with a foot injury, was back for Saturday’s win and scored his first goal. Parente is one of the top midfielders in the country and helps make the Deacons’ attack go.
“We are healthy going in,” Muuss said. “I like how we’ve responded all season long, and now we have to sort of switch gears and be in tournament mode.”
