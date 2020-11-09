Wake Forest men's soccer team will play Virginia on Sunday in ACC tournament

Defense is always key

It’s no secret the Deacons are built on defense, and this season is no different. The Deacons have outscored opponents 18-5 with goalie Andrew Pannenburg being a part of four shutouts. He was also named ACC's defensive player of the week on Monday.

The back line is anchored by freshman Garrison Tubbs, who took over for the injured Michael DeShields. There have been others on the back line that have helped as well.

“We go into each game focusing on defense,” Muuss said. “I’m extremely proud of how they have developed and matured. Now, I’m always looking for ways to improve but overall I’m pleased.”

Toughest soccer conference

The ACC is the best soccer conference in Division I, so there are no easy games in league play. In Muuss' five seasons at Wake Forest, the Deacons have won two ACC tournament titles.

“It doesn’t matter who you play in this league, the games are always tough and always close,” Muuss said.

Offensively, the Deacons have spread out the wealth this season. Kyle Holcomb leads the way with five goals and Calvin Harris has four goals. Machop Chol and David Wrona each have three goals.