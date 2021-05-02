Wake Forest men's soccer team wins 3-2 over Coastal Carolina in NCAA Tournament's second round

Forbes was driving down the left side and slid a pass to Hernadnez in the middle of the field and he used his left foot to blast it high over goalie Tor Saunders.

Forbes struck again with another crossing pass a few minutes later that Coastal defender Kasper Skraep knocked in for an own goal. Kyle Holcomb was right on the pass but Skraep tipped it and it caromed past Saunders for a 2-0 Deacons’ lead. In the statistics Forbes wasn’t credited with an assist but the pass created the own goal.

The Deacons controlled the flow throughout the first half with five shots and five corner kicks as they constantly pressured the Chanticleers. Goalie Cole McNally for the Deacons was tested just once in the first half, but the short shot was right in front of him and he made the save easily.

Holland Rula of the Deacons nearly made it 3-0 late in the half with an 18-yard shot from the left but Saunders made a good save to knock it away.

Early in the second half, Skraep got a little revenge by scoring on McNally from about 18 yards out. The Deacons had tried to clear a ball in the box but Skraep one-timed it for a goal to cut the lead to 2-1.