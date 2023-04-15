Wake Forest will be the host school for the finals of the Spring Soccer Cup scheduled for Sunday, when the Demon Deacons will play Clemson in the final match of the five-game slate.

Also in the field with the Demon Deacons are Georgetown, North Carolina, Duke, NC State, Maryland, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Pitt.

Group play for the Spring Soccer Cup stretched over the last six weekends for the 10 programs, given the schools a chance to prepare for the 2023 season, which begins in August.

Sunday's games mark the second straight Wake Forest has held the finals of the Spring Soccer Cup at Spry Stadium. The event that was scheduled at the stadium in 2020 was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 10 teams played group stage matches between the end of February and last weekend. Th Demon Deacons faced Pitt, Virginia Tech and North Carolina. Wake Forest beat Virginia Tech 4-0, tied North Carolina 0-0 with the Tar Heels winning in PKs and lost to Pitt 2-1.

Sunday's schedule:

Match 1: Maryland vs. North Carolina; Third Place Match (Spry Soccer Stadium, 12 p.m.)

Match 2: Duke vs. Virginia (Spry Training Field No. 1, 12 p.m.)

Match 3: Georgetown vs. Pitt; Championship Match (Spry Soccer Stadium, 2:15 p.m.)

Match 4: NC State vs. Virginia Tech (Spry Training Field No. 1, 4:30 p.m.)

Match 5: Wake Forest vs. Clemson (Spry Soccer Stadium, 4:30 p.m.)

Going back to the 2019 season, the 10 schools have combined to earn 31 NCAA tournament appearances, 12 regular-season conference titles, seven College Cup berths, four conference tournament titles and two NCAA championships.