Wake Forest men's team delivers another title with victory at NCAA regional at Yale Golf Club

The 17th-ranked Wake Forest men’s golf team won the NCAA regional at Yale Golf Club to advance to the NCAA Championships.

Coach Jerry Haas, who is in his 24th season, won his first ACC championship and now has his fifth regional title at his alma mater.

“We have played extremely well in the last two tournaments, winning both at the ACC Championship and at NCAA regionals,” Haas said. “Now, we need to continue that momentum in Arizona.”

The NCAA Championship is May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Leading the charge for the Demon Deacons, who shot 5 under in the final round to finish 26 under, was senior Alex Fitzpatrick. He shot a 68 on Wednesday and tied for second with Ryan Gerard of North Carolina. The 26 under was a school record for a regional as they had 55 birdies in the tournament.

Winning the individual title was the Tar Heels' Austin Greaser, who shot 69 and finished at 10 under. Fitzpatrick and Gerard were one shot behind.

Also helping the Demon Deacons was Michael Brennan, who shot 69 and tied for fourth at 7 under. Freshman Scotty Kennon and junior Mark Power each finished at 4 under and tied for ninth.

The Demon Deacons led from start to finish in the tournament with the top five teams advancing to the NCAA Championship, which is a match-play competition. They beat the Tar Heels by seven shots to win the title. They also beat the Tar Heels in the semifinals of the ACC Championships before beating Georgia Tech for the title.

Also advancing was Texas Tech, North Florida and Georgia Southern, which went into the tournament ranked No. 49.

Virginia, N.C. State and Charlotte missed the cut for the NCAAs.

"Our goal from day one was to make championships and we've done that,” said Haas, a 1985 Wake Forest graduate. "So now, we've got a bigger goal…. We'll get back to Winston, rest and prepare then head out next week.”

The Demon Deacons won NCAA championships in 1974, ’75 and ’86 under legendary coach Jesse Haddock.

