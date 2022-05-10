 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wake Forest moves into fourth place after two rounds at women's NCAA regional tournament

Wake Forest moved from fifth to fourth place after two rounds at an NCAA regional at Vanderbilt’s home course in Franklin, Tenn.

The Demon Deacons shot 1 under for the round and are at 3 over with 18 holes to go. To make the NCAA championships, they have to finish fourth or higher on Wednesday.

Heading into the final round, Texas A&M is fifth, five shots behind the Deacons.

Rachel Kuehn shot 2 under 70 to lead the Deacons on Tuesday and she’s tied for third for the individual title. Carolina Chacarra shot 71 and is tied for 10th, while Lauren Walsh and Mimi Rhodes each shot 73.

Vanderbilt fired a 7 under on Tuesday at the Vanderbilt Legends Club and is in first place by five shots over Alabama. Duke is third at 2 over for the tournament and Wake Forest is just a shot behind Duke.

