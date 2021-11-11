Wake Forest-N.C. State game nearing a sellout as important ACC game looms on Saturday

Wake Forest’s game against N.C. State, set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Truist Field, will likely be a sellout.

The school announced on Thursday morning that less than 500 tickets remained.

If the game does sell out, it would be the first time Wake Forest has had two sellouts in a season since 2017. The back-to-back sellouts would be the first since the 2006 season. In that season, Wake saw back-to-back sellouts with the Nov. 4 game against Boston College (32,633) and the Nov. 18 Virginia Tech matchup (36,723).

In 2006, the Demon Deacons were on their way to winning the ACC championship.

The Deacons are at the doorstep again of winning the Atlantic Division and getting to the Dec. 4 ACC Championship game in Charlotte. Chasing them, however, is the N.C. State Wolfpack, in second place.

In 2017, the Deacons had two sellouts, one on Sept. 30 against Florida State (31,588) and another Nov. 18 against N.C. State (31,803).

In the Deacons’ last home game, a 45-7 win over Duke on Homecoming on Oct. 30, Truist Field sold out with 31,613 announced as the attendance.

Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest didn’t sugarcoat how big Saturday’s game will be.

“This is a really big game and certainly as big of a game as I can remember coaching in my time here,” Clawson said earlier this week. “We’ve been here eight years, and we’ve never been in this position in November. It’s hard to get to this point, and we are very excited for the opportunity that we have.”

