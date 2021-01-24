Wake Forest narrowly misses chance to knock off No. 1 Louisville women's basketball team

• Wake Forest took a 43-42 lead with 2:40 left in the third quarter on a free throw by Raca and led by nine, 55-46, on an Alexandria Scruggs layup with 7:15 to play in the game.

• Louisville battled back to tie at 57-57 on Elizabeth Dixon's basket with 4:19 to go and went ahead on an Evans three with 3:27 to play to cap a 14-2 run.

• Wake Forest had not hosted the nation's No. 1 team since the 2006-07 season (Duke) and has not beaten a No. 1 team in 11 tries.

• Louisville moved to No. 1 in the rankings last week for the first time in program history,

Records

Louisville: 7-0 ACC, 14-0.

Wake Forest: 4-5, 7-6.

Up next

Louisville: North Carolina, 7 p.m. Thursday.

Wake Forest: Florida State, 6 p.m. Thursday (ACCNX).