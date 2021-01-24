Wake Forest narrowly misses chance to knock off No. 1 Louisville women's basketball team

A recap of the Wake Forest women's basketball team's 65-63 loss to No. 1 Louisville on Sunday at Joel Coliseum.
Why the Demon Deacons lost
A three-point play by Dana Evans, the reigning ACC player of the year, with nine seconds remaining put the undefeated Cardinals ahead, preventing what could've been the Demon Deacons program's first victory against a No. 1 team.
Dana Evans in clutch time: 💯@Danaaakianaaa | @UofLWBB pic.twitter.com/idjzpK8FSx— ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 24, 2021
The last lead change was the fourth in the game's final minute, and Ivana Raca's missed three-point attempt at the buzzer for Wake Forest denied a fifth lead change and win.
Stars
Louisville
Dana Evans: 25 points.
Elizabeth Balogun: 12 points, six rebounds.
Olivia Cochran: 10 points, 11 rebounds.
Wake Forest
Gina Conti: 13 points.
Ivana Raca: 12 points, 13 rebounds.
Christina Morra: 11 points.
Notable
• The lead changes in the final minute preceding Evans' final points: Raca's two free throws put Wake ahead 61-60 with 59 seconds to go; Louisville's Hailey Von Lith scored with 48 seconds left for a 62-61 Cardinals lead; and Raca's jumper with 17 seconds left game Wake its final lead, 63-62.
• Wake Forest took a 43-42 lead with 2:40 left in the third quarter on a free throw by Raca and led by nine, 55-46, on an Alexandria Scruggs layup with 7:15 to play in the game.
• Louisville battled back to tie at 57-57 on Elizabeth Dixon's basket with 4:19 to go and went ahead on an Evans three with 3:27 to play to cap a 14-2 run.
• Wake Forest had not hosted the nation's No. 1 team since the 2006-07 season (Duke) and has not beaten a No. 1 team in 11 tries.
• Louisville moved to No. 1 in the rankings last week for the first time in program history,
Records
Louisville: 7-0 ACC, 14-0.
Wake Forest: 4-5, 7-6.
Up next
Louisville: North Carolina, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Wake Forest: Florida State, 6 p.m. Thursday (ACCNX).