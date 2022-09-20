Wake Forest needs pep talk from Dave Clawson despite pulling out win over Liberty

In Coach Dave Clawson’s nine seasons at Wake Forest, he found himself in unfamiliar territory after a hard-fought win over Liberty on Saturday night at Truist Field.

The Demon Deacons may not have played their best game in his tenure, but they won. They battled hard, made a key defensive stop on a late two-point conversion attempt, and came away with a 37-36 win.

“Guys were walking around here Sunday like we lost,” Clawson said, as his team prepares to play fifth-ranked Clemson on Saturday at Truist Field.

The 21st-ranked Demon Deacons are 3-0, but what Clawson saw in their attitudes and body language wasn’t good. He said their outlook had improved by Tuesday morning, thanks to a good practice.

“We won the game,” Clawson said. “We had a fourth-quarter comeback, but the guys didn’t believe me that Liberty was good….Guys, we’re not going to win games here and be depressed. It’s not going to happen, because it’s hard to win.”

Sam Hartman, who had three touchdown passes but also had two interceptions, wasn’t very happy after Saturday’s win and it showed in his answers to journalists in a short news conference.

“It wasn’t his best game, but he was the winning quarterback,” Clawson said. “When we were behind in the fourth quarter, he threw an absolute perfect ball to Ke’Shawn Williams, he hit Jahmal Banks in the back corner of the end zone. He was the winning quarterback.”

Clawson said he sensed his team had suffered a crisis of confidence in the locker room after the close win that moved them to 3-0.

“I’ve been doing this a lot of years, and in the locker room after the game it felt like a loss, but I told them on Sunday we won the game,” Clawson said. “Yeah, we didn’t play well, but winning is hard. And Liberty had good players, and we aren’t going to walk around here with our head down after we win.”

Clawson’s message was to fix the mistakes, because Clemson is next and it’s about looking to the next game.

Maybe because the expectations are high, there's a crisis in confidence after the win.

“You get used to winning and you expect it to be easy,” Clawson said, “but other teams have coaches and scholarships.”

Clawson is in his 34th year of coaching football either as an assistant or a head coach, and he told his team about what happened earlier in his career.

“When I was at Villanova in 1997 we had all these pros and were I-AA and we were scoring 42 points a game and I’d come in all upset because we didn’t score 56 points or 63 points or whatever,” Clawson said. “Two years later at Fordham we are 0-11, and I would dream of the day when we could play poorly and win. We played poorly and won, and that’s a sign of a good team.”

Not much success against Clemson

Since arriving at Wake Forest, Clawson has never beaten Clemson. But in Saturday's game it will be the highest-ranked game between two teams in the history of Truist Field. The Deacons are ranked No. 21 and the Tigers are ranked fifth; there are only about 1,000 tickets left for Saturday's game.

The Demon Deacons dethroned the Tigers last season in winning the Atlantic Division of the ACC, but the Tigers still won the head-to-head matchup.

“They are all big games,” Clawson said. “…There’s a different storyline for every game. Yeah, it’s a really big game because they are in the Atlantic Division of the ACC. Clemson, in our conference the last six, seven, eight years, has represented excellence and is the gold standard.

“It’s a game where we haven’t played well, and there are different reasons for it but the bottom line is we haven’t played well against them.”

The two most consistent programs in the ACC over the last several years have been Clemson and Wake Forest.

“I just want to go out and play at the level we are capable of playing at,” Clawson said. “That’s what I want to do. We know they are talented and gifted and well coached, but I think we have good players too.”

Scheduling of future games

The game with Liberty on Saturday was the final one in the series between the programs. John Currie, the athletics director at Wake Forest, announced last week that the games in 2025 and ’26 with Liberty have been canceled. Both Liberty and Wake Forest agreed on the cancellation.

With the cancelation of the 2025 game with Liberty, Currie said the possibility is there to play host to Appalachian State. That would be a home game for the Demon Deacons and it would be the makeup from the 2020 game that was postponed because of COVID-19.

“Scheduling is a jigsaw puzzle,” Currie wrote to alumni and fans in his weekly newsletter.

Short kicks...

Before his weekly news conference Clawson offered condolences to a Clemson player’s family. Linebacker Bryan Bresee missed the Tigers win over Louisiana Tech after his 15-year-old sister died from brain cancer. “It’s tragic and we feel so bad for him and everybody at Clemson over what happened,” Clawson said. “College football is important but things happen in life that make it seem less important…We have certainly been thinking about him and his family.”…

Wake Forest announced attendance at 32,891 for the win over Liberty, which was the most attended game since last season’s 45-42 win over N.C. State. The sell-out crowd was the first in the month of September since 2006 when they played host to Syracuse….

Clawson was asked about the news that the ACC office was moving from Greensboro to Charlotte. “Wherever they tell me I have to go for (ACC) meetings I’ll go,” he said. “It was nice having it in the Triad, and I don’t like it for the Triad that we are losing that. But it’s kind of been out there for two years, so I don’t think when it happened nobody was shocked.”