Wake Forest, North Carolina and N.C. State all advance to NCAA Championships in men's golf

Wake Forest’s men’s golf team fired a 1 over 285 on Wednesday to finish in third place at an NCAA regional at Tumble Creek Golf Club outside of Seattle which was good enough to advance to the NCAA Championships.
The sixth-ranked Demon Deacons are one of five schools from the regional that advanced. They are in the NCAA Championships for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
Alex Fitzpatrick led the way for the Deacons with an even par 71 to finish tied for second. Parker Gilliam and Mark Power also shot 71 on Wednesday with Michael Brennan shooting 72 and Eric Bae finishing with a 73.
The NCAA Championships are scheduled for Scottsdale, Arizona from May 28 through June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club.
Also advancing to the NCAA Championships was eighth-ranked North Carolina, which finished tied for second with Tennessee in the Noblesville regional in Indiana. The Tar Heels finished at 15 under, five shots behind the regional champion, fifth-ranked Texas. Not making it out of the regional to the NCAA’s were UNC Wilmington (eighth place) and Duke (12th place).
In the regional in Kingston Springs, Tenn. 10th-ranked N.C. State tied for fourth with ACC champion Clemson to advance. The Wolfpack and Tigers finished at 3 under for the 54 holes while Vanderbilt won the regional at 18 under.
Charlotte finished at 1 under in sixth place and did not advance.
Also in the regional in Kinston Springs, Tenn. Brandon Einstein of Clemmons, who is a redshirt sophomore at High Point, failed to advance after shooting 72 on Wednesday to tie for 24th. Einstein was playing as one of 10 individuals in the regional.
Also in that regional is Tim Tamardi of Appalachian State, who shot 69 in his final round, finished tied for 20th but didn’t ad-vance to the NCAA’s. He was also playing as an individual in the regional.
