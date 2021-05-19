Wake Forest, North Carolina and N.C. State all advance to NCAA Championships in men's golf

Wake Forest’s men’s golf team fired a 1 over 285 on Wednesday to finish in third place at an NCAA regional at Tumble Creek Golf Club outside of Seattle which was good enough to advance to the NCAA Championships.

The sixth-ranked Demon Deacons are one of five schools from the regional that advanced. They are in the NCAA Championships for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Alex Fitzpatrick led the way for the Deacons with an even par 71 to finish tied for second. Parker Gilliam and Mark Power also shot 71 on Wednesday with Michael Brennan shooting 72 and Eric Bae finishing with a 73.

The NCAA Championships are scheduled for Scottsdale, Arizona from May 28 through June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club.

Also advancing to the NCAA Championships was eighth-ranked North Carolina, which finished tied for second with Tennessee in the Noblesville regional in Indiana. The Tar Heels finished at 15 under, five shots behind the regional champion, fifth-ranked Texas. Not making it out of the regional to the NCAA’s were UNC Wilmington (eighth place) and Duke (12th place).