Wake Forest notches first road win of the season against Boston College

Wake Forest grabbed its first road win of the season on Wednesday night, beating Boston College 69-65.
The Deacons have won three of their past five ACC games.
Stars
Wake Forest
Ian DuBose: 17 points, 6-of-15 shooting, five rebounds, three assists
Ody Oguama: 13 points, 4-of-6 shooting, 10 rebounds
Boston College
Jay Heath: 20 points, 8-of-22 shooting, five rebounds
C.J. Felder: 17 points, 5-of-11 shooting, 14 rebounds
Observations
• Wake Forest nursed a double-digit lead in the second half until Boston College's defense tightened things up.
The Eagles' full-court pressure, an aspect of the game the Deacons' have struggled with this season, cut Wake Forest's lead down to 63-62 with less than three minutes remaining.
Wake Forest found late separation with a bucket from Ody Oguama. Ian DuBose found Oguama inside for a layup at the 1:52 mark.
The Deacons added just enough from the free-throw line, going 4-of-9 after Oguama's score, to seal the win.
"We've been working on it a lot more, trying to beat pressure and everything," Oguama said. "We've been seeing it more recently, and coaches are on us in practice everyday trying to put in our head how to beat pressure, working us toward that, as well as just having it in our minds of all of our guards and our players just to accept that pressure and take it head on and go push forward."
• The major bright spot, without a doubt, was the return of DuBose.
The grad transfer guard, who’d missed all of ACC play with the Deacons while out for medical reasons, made a quick impact as soon as he hit the floor, checked in nearly four minutes into the first half and steadied the Wake Forest offense.
He had his first two baskets in just over a minute, scoring eight points while playing 13 of the game’s first 20 minutes.
He ended up playing 28 total minutes after Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said earlier in the week that he planned to play DuBose in the game but was unsure of how long.
DuBose was noticeably excited after his 17-point performance.
"It was great to be out there, man. I've been itching to get back on the court," DuBose said. "Wake's been doing a great job taking care of me and looking after me.
"My progress is coming back and it felt great to be out there for sure."
• After disappointing play at Notre Dame last week (a 79-58 loss), Wake Forest broke out a shakeup to the starting lineup.
Daivien Williamson and Isaiah Mucius were the only mainstays, joined by Carter Whitt, Jalen Johnson and Emmanuel Okpomo.
It was the first career start for Okpomo, the Deacons’ true freshman center. Johnson hadn’t started since the Deacons’ two season-opening games against Delaware State and Longwood in the Wake Forest Classic. Whitt had back-to-back starts versus Virginia and Duke before Forbes eventually found a lineup he liked: the quintet of Mucius, Williamson, Oguama, Ismael Massoud and Jonah Antonio started the five previous games. Johnson hadn't started since the ACC opener against Georgia Tech.
The move allowed Oguama to play more (25 minutes) as he avoided the foul early trouble that sometimes affects his impact.
"I just didn't want to see him get two fouls in the first minute, two minutes," Forbes said. "It's not just bad for him, it's deflating to our team because our team counts on him to be out there.
" ... Against zone, we needed Ody in there to post up and get some offensive rebounds. I haven't looked at the numbers, but pretty good night with the double-double, right?"
Records
Wake Forest: 6-8, 3-8 ACC
Boston College: 3-12, 1-8 ACC
Up next
Wake Forest: at Florida State, noon Saturday (Fox Sports Sun)
Boston College: at Syracuse, 2 p.m. Saturday (ACC)
