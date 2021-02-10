Wake Forest notches first road win of the season against Boston College

"We've been working on it a lot more, trying to beat pressure and everything," Oguama said. "We've been seeing it more recently, and coaches are on us in practice everyday trying to put in our head how to beat pressure, working us toward that, as well as just having it in our minds of all of our guards and our players just to accept that pressure and take it head on and go push forward."

• The major bright spot, without a doubt, was the return of DuBose.

The grad transfer guard, who’d missed all of ACC play with the Deacons while out for medical reasons, made a quick impact as soon as he hit the floor, checked in nearly four minutes into the first half and steadied the Wake Forest offense.

He had his first two baskets in just over a minute, scoring eight points while playing 13 of the game’s first 20 minutes.

He ended up playing 28 total minutes after Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said earlier in the week that he planned to play DuBose in the game but was unsure of how long.

DuBose was noticeably excited after his 17-point performance.

"It was great to be out there, man. I've been itching to get back on the court," DuBose said. "Wake's been doing a great job taking care of me and looking after me.