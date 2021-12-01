Wake Forest notebook: Clawson quelled rumors to his team on the eve of Boston College game

Wake Forest was given two different ticket blocks to sell for Saturday's game and nearly 9,000 tickets were sold by Wednesday.

Clawson he expects more than 25,000 Wake Forest fans at the game on Saturday.

"We had more than 2,000 students buy tickets and will likely have more than 3,000 students at the game," Clawson said on Tuesday. "We do have a small enrollment, we don't have 60,000 students, but the passion of our fan base and how much they care about our program is certainly equal to a lot of other schools."

Luke Masterson’s NFL stock is rising

One of the tweaks the Demon Deacons made on defense was moving sixth-year senior Luke Masterson from safety to outside linebacker. While Masterson leads the Deacons in tackles with 72, he was somehow left off the three All-ACC teams that were announced on Tuesday but he was named honorable mention.

Masterson was one of nine players who came back for an extra year because of COVID-19 and he was one of seven who actually played this season. One NFL draft website had Masterson ranked as the eighth best outside linebacker eligible for April's draft.