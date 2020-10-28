Wake Forest football notebook: Defensive line rounds into shape at the right time

One of the biggest improvements for Coach Dave Clawson's Wake Forest's football team has been the defensive line, which struggled in losses to start the season against top-ranked Clemson and N.C. State.
Sulaiman Kamara, a redshirt senior, said the season's uncertain status led to some of the problems.
“Guys didn’t even know if this season would happen,” Kamara said. “Guys were unsure at the beginning. And for me, to know the season could end at any time and I’ve worked this hard, but now I believe we’ve seen that we are a team that follows protocols, we stay safe in our bubble and follow Coach Clawson’s guidelines.”
Kamara said dealing with COVID-19 and playing football hadn’t been easy.
“We have our masks on, we don’t go out to parties, we social-distance from everybody else on campus, and we just focus on ourselves,” Kamara said.
Don’t jinx the turnover margin
It’s not like Clawson believes in jinxes, but he’d rather talk about something else when it comes to turnover margin and quarterback Sam Hartman’s streak of passes without an interception.
Wake Forest heads into its game at Syracuse on Saturday leading the nation in turnover margin at plus-11. And Hartman has thrown the ball 117 times through five games with no interceptions.
“We are just trying to win the turnover margin every week, and I don’t want to talk about that one,” Clawson said.
As for Hartman’s streak: “He didn’t throw one in last week's game.”
Andersen still in the spotlight
Nick Andersen’s moment in the spotlight continued on Tuesday night when "NBC Nightly" News highlighted his story.
Andersen, a walk-on freshman, had 11 tackles and three interceptions in a victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday and earned a scholarship beginning with the spring semester.
WATCH: Nick Andersen, a walk-on defensive back at Wake Forest University, receives a scholarship after helping to lead the team to victory. @CatieBeckNBC shares this story. pic.twitter.com/cFmHUFZqNK— NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) October 28, 2020
Clawson said that Andersen doesn’t want the spotlight and almost turned down NBC's interview request.
“I said, ‘Nick, it’s not too often we get to go on NBC News, so you might want to do this one,’” Clawson said.
Clawson said that there’s more to Andersen’s story than just the good game.
“The story isn’t a walk-on with three interceptions,” Clawson said. “The story is a young man that came here prepared when we lost Luke Masterson, Nazir Greer, Zion Keith and Coby Davis, here was a young man that got himself ready to play.”
Syracuse shows fight against Clemson
It’s not easy to go against top-ranked Clemson, but Syracuse (1-5) showed some fight on Saturday in Death Valley.
After falling behind 17-0, the Orange pulled within 27-21 midway in the third quarter before losing 47-21.
"We don't play games to lose," Orange coach Dino Babers said. "We understand that the result is the result, but I really thought that they competed a lot better than they had the week before."
Babers is aware of the impact that Wake Forest's Boogie Basham could have on Saturday's game.
"Wake Forest has a defensive end that's probably better than anybody Clemson has," Babers said. "He is amazing. I'm watching him and I keep going, 'How much does he weigh? Because he is so fast. He's just so, so good."
Basham, who is 6 feet 5 and 285 pounds, has five sacks this season and has recorded a tackle for loss in 23 straight games.
Good practices translate well
Wake Forest can credit several reasons for its three-game win streak, but Clawson was impressed with his team’s practices last week.
“The team is learning that if they prepare really hard and have a good Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, that those things show up on Saturday,” Clawson said. “The last two weeks we’ve had very focused practices and honestly, during the pandemic, there’s not a lot else for them to do.
“It’s been so hard and there have been so many sacrifices to play football, it’s not like they can have much of a social life.”
Clawson said earlier this season that the Deacons weren’t exactly focused.
“That message wasn’t getting across early in the year,” he said.
Short kicks
Wake Forest has turned the ball over one time in five games and is the only Football Bowl Subdivision team that hasn’t thrown an interception. ... Sam Hartman has thrown for 625 yards in two games against Syracuse . ... Last season the Deacons scored 18 touchdowns, but they have scored 15 through five games of 2020. ... Basham has 20.5 career sacks and needs three to move into third place on the school’s all-time list. ... Hartman has been good thanks to a steady running game that has opened the passing game. Hartman is 74-for-117, for 63 percent, with three touchdowns and 1,003 yards. ... Wake Forest will have another weekend off Nov. 7 before playing at North Carolina on Nov. 14. ... Andersen was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week Award winner, the second Wake Forest player behind Jon Abbate in 2005 to receive the honor. Andersen also was selected as the ACC's rookie of the week, the College Sports Madness national defensive player of the week and the Walter Camp national defensive player of the week.
