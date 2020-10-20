Wake Forest Notebook: Fifty years ago Deacs had a significant win on the way to ACC championship

Short kicks….

Kicker Nick Sciba of Wake Forest was named the Lou Groza Star of the Week after he made four field goals on Saturday in a 40-23 win over Virginia. Last season Sciba was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is given to the top kicker in Division I…. Wake Forest’s road game at Syracuse will be played at noon on Oct. 31. That game will be broadcast on ACC Network….Running back Kenneth Walker III was named ACC running back of the week after he scored three touchdowns and ran for 128 yards in Saturday’s win over Virginia. Walker enters the Virginia Tech game with seven touchdowns, which is fourth best in the country…. Virginia Tech has four players from the Triad on its roster, starting with quarterback Herndon Hooker, who is from Greensboro. Divine Deablo, a safety, is from Winston-Salem and linebacker Alan Tisdale and wide receiver Tre Turner are from Greensboro…. Wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson is fast becoming quarterback Sam Hartman’s favorite target. In his previous two seasons Roberson had combined for 13 catches. Through four games, Roberson has 20 catches to lead the Deacons and ranks sixth in the ACC. He’s averaging 15.7 yards a catch…. Taylor Morin of the Deacons ranks first in the ACC in punt returns averaging 14 yards a return. He has six returns for 84 yards through four games…. Virginia Tech, which is ranked 19th in the country, leads the all-time series with Wake Forest 24-12-2. Last season the Hokies won 36-17.