Wake Forest Notebook: Fifty years ago Deacs had a significant win on the way to ACC championship

Saturday will mark a significant date in Wake Forest history that happened 50 years ago.
In 1970 in Winston-Salem the Deacons scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally to beat North Carolina 14-13 on their way to the ACC title.
Larry Russell, who was the quarterback of that team, was also the holder on extra point attempts. When the Deacons took the lead 14-13 late in the game after All-ACC kicker Tracy Lounsbury made the extra point, Russell remembers doing something odd.
“I actually picked up the referee who had his arms raised and was shaking him because I was so excited,” Russell said by phone earlier this week.
The Deacons had to go 93 yards in three minutes to score, and did just that to take the 14-13 lead.
Russell, who lives in Auburn, Mass., said that team, which was coached by Cal Stoll, was something special.
The Deacons were 5-1 in the ACC, good enough to win the league title, but overall they were 6-5 and didn’t play in a bowl game.
Before the pandemic hit Wake Forest was going to have a celebration of that 1970 team because of the 50-year anniversary.
“We are going to do something virtual, but it won’t be the same,” Russell said.
What does Russell remember the most from that season?
“Nobody expected us to do anything, but we fooled them pretty good,” Russell said laughing.
That season the Deacons beat Virginia, Clemson, North Carolina, Duke and N.C. State with their only loss in their ACC opener to South Carolina. Making first-team All-ACC besides Lounsbury were Russell, running back Larry Hopkins, guard Bill Bobbora, linebacker Ed Stetz and defensive lineman Win Headley.
There weren’t as many bowl games back then so North Carolina, which had a better overall record, ended up going 8-4 and losing to Arizona State in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
Lots of video games
The Wake Forest players have been on campus since July, so there’s been a lot of time for video games. There hasn’t been as much gaming going on since the season started but players have figured out who is the best on the team.
Ja’Sir Taylor was asked who the best video game player was and without hesitation said: “Me.”
When pressed on the matter, however, he gave the title to kicker Jack Crane, a graduate transfer who is one of the oldest players on the team.
“I’m a close second,” Taylor said.
During various times when the team has been in quarantine inside their bubble they would arrange for 15 to 20 players to compete in “Call of Duty.”
As for Crane, who is a graduate transfer from Washington State, Taylor said he’s ranked No. 1 on the Deacons.
“He’s really good,” Taylor said. “And I think at his old school he used to make money streaming it somehow, and by winning tournaments.”
Penalties stand out
If there’s one trait that Coach Dave Clawson and his staff has tried to instill into the program over seven season is don’t beat yourself with penalties.
The Deacons have traditionally been one of the least penalized teams in the ACC since Clawson arrived.
On Saturday night, however, the Deacons had 12 penalties for 119 yards. It was the highest number of penalties in a game in Clawson’s seven years.
“We’ve just got to be more disciplined,” Clawson said. “Again, it’s some younger guys on defense, some freshmen and sophomores that get excited in the heat of the moment, and they don’t know where they are on the field.”
Clawson acknowledges there will be some growing pains, especially on defense.
“I don’t think they are malicious or dirty plays,” Clawson said about the penalties. “It’s just a lack of awareness and obviously we will address it.”
The Deacons had seven penalties in their first three games to lead the ACC in fewest penalties. Now they are in fourth place.
“The one late hit after the kickoff really gave them a field goal,” Clawson said. “Again, I’m disappointed in that but, heck, we’ve had games that we were penalty free and we lose, so I’ll take the tradeoff.”
Short kicks….
Kicker Nick Sciba of Wake Forest was named the Lou Groza Star of the Week after he made four field goals on Saturday in a 40-23 win over Virginia. Last season Sciba was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is given to the top kicker in Division I…. Wake Forest’s road game at Syracuse will be played at noon on Oct. 31. That game will be broadcast on ACC Network….Running back Kenneth Walker III was named ACC running back of the week after he scored three touchdowns and ran for 128 yards in Saturday’s win over Virginia. Walker enters the Virginia Tech game with seven touchdowns, which is fourth best in the country…. Virginia Tech has four players from the Triad on its roster, starting with quarterback Herndon Hooker, who is from Greensboro. Divine Deablo, a safety, is from Winston-Salem and linebacker Alan Tisdale and wide receiver Tre Turner are from Greensboro…. Wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson is fast becoming quarterback Sam Hartman’s favorite target. In his previous two seasons Roberson had combined for 13 catches. Through four games, Roberson has 20 catches to lead the Deacons and ranks sixth in the ACC. He’s averaging 15.7 yards a catch…. Taylor Morin of the Deacons ranks first in the ACC in punt returns averaging 14 yards a return. He has six returns for 84 yards through four games…. Virginia Tech, which is ranked 19th in the country, leads the all-time series with Wake Forest 24-12-2. Last season the Hokies won 36-17.
