Wake Forest offers the right pitch to keep Josh Hartle close to home and put professional baseball on hold

For those who don’t know Josh Hartle, it might seem illogical that he wouldn’t chase the money that was being thrown around at Major League Baseball draft picks.

But for those who know Hartle, the chance to be a part of an up-and-coming freshman class at Wake Forest gets his juices flowing more than any amount of money, even a signing bonus that could have totaled seven figures. He’s more about team than green.

As an 18-year-old baseball savant, the recent Reagan graduate took the sure thing – an education at one of the top universities in the country and the chance to play more baseball close to home in front of his close-knit family and hordes of friends from King and the Winston-Salem area. At 6 feet 5 and 215 sturdy pounds, the left-handed pitcher knew exactly the moment he would bypass the draft.

“When I got on campus (taking summer school classes this month), I just knew this is where I wanted to be,” Hartle said by phone about the chance to play for Coach Tom Walter and the Demon Deacons.

Hartle is taking two classes, going through workouts and navigating the campus for the first time as a college student. He sounded at peace with his decision, mainly because all he needs to focus on during the next three years will be his grades and baseball, the sport with which he fell in love at an early age.