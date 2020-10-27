Wake Forest officially announces four-team basketball event set for November

It's official. Wake Forest has men's basketball games lined up under new coach Steve Forbes.

The Mako Medical Wake Forest Classic, a four-team event, will be played at Joel Coliseum Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, with two games each day in a round-robin format.

Longwood, Delaware State and Alabama State will join Wake Forest. Game times, matchups and TV assignments for the doubleheaders will be announced closer to the event.

Wake Forest finished the 2020 season ranked No. 111 in the NCAA NET rankings. Its first three opponents finished among the nation's lower-rated teams: Longwood, of the Big South Conference, at No. 302; Alabama State, from the Southwestern Athletic, at No. 337; and the MEAC's Delaware State at No. 345 of the 353 Division I teams.

How many fans will be permitted to attend remains unknown with the state still in Phase 3 of Gov. Roy Cooper's reopening until Nov. 13.

The teams will follow Wake Forest's quarantine and safety procedure and the ACC's COVID-19 testing protocol, to be administered by Raleigh-based Mako Medical, the news release stated.

Forbes was hired as the replacement for Danny Manning, who was fired in April.