Wake Forest opens NIT play with a win at home over Towson

Wake Forest had no hangover a week after getting upset in the ACC Tournament by Boston College as it beat Towson 74-64 at Joel Coliseum in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night.
A recap:
Three observations
1. Coach Steve Forbes wasted little time forcing the tempo as he had his starters go full court to apply pressure to start the game. The Demon Deacons scored on their first three possessions and were comfortable on defense forcing the Tigers to play faster. It was a good ploy for a team that was coming off a tough loss to Boston College a week ago in overtime in the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn. The Demon Deacons pressed for most of the first half and had good success.
2. The Demon Deacons have been at their best this season when they’ve gotten production out of more than just Alondes Williams, the leading scorer in the ACC. The Deacons were leading 23-12 with 7:20 to go in the first half and Williams got his first basket when he posted up a smaller defender and hit a left-handed layup. Williams only had two points at the break yet the Demon Deacons were leading 43-22.
3. Damari Monsanto can bust up a zone really well and showed what he can in the second half. The Tigers were putting a premium on taking Alondes Williams (just six points) out of his game but Monsanto was there to make key shots. After playing just four minutes and not scoring he had 14 points hitting jumpers from all over the court. His long jumper with under four minutes to go give the Deacons a 67-54 lead.
Stars
Towson
Charles Thompson: 15 points, seven rebounds
Jason Gibson: 12 points, two rebounds
Nick Timberlake: 12 points, eight rebounds
Wake Forest
Jake LaRavia: nine points, eight rebounds, two steals
Isaiah Mucius: 12 points, two blocked shots
Dallas Walton: 17 points, six rebounds.
Damari Monsanto: 14 points all in the second half with three rebounds and a steal.
What they’re saying
"I thought at the beginning of the game we came out with tremendous energy and we pressed. We pressed full court to get us going and I thought we did a really good job on the glass in the first half," Coach Steve Forbes of Wake Forest said.
"I thought Damari hit some big shots when we needed it," Forbes said. "He made some big three's and had a tip-in and we kept them at bay with the lead in double figures. I thought he helped us a lot tonight."
"We have a lot of talent on this team," said Dallas Walton about the balance the Demon Deacons showed. "For most of the season you got guys like ManMan (Williams) and Jake (LaRavia) usually carrying us as far as scoring goes. But that doesn't mean we don't have other weapons on this team."
Forbes on upgrading the non-conference schedule next season to get more Quad 1 games. “There are some things we are going to do and we have to do our best to upgrade our schedule. One of the best chances is to maybe play neutral games.”
Notable
*The Demon Deacons will play VCU on Saturday morning, Sunday night or Monday night at Joel Coliseum. VCU beat Princeton 90-79 in a first-round game on Tuesday….
*Coach Steve Forbes and athletics director John Currie helped get the students to the game on by purchasing 500 tickets each. According to school officials some 850 tickets were claimed and there was a solid turnout of students among the 4,500 or so in attendance. School officials sold just lower bowl tickets for $15 each and parking was reduced to $10….
*This is Wake Forest’s seventh appearance in the NIT and with the victory it improved to 11-5 overall. The Demon Deacons best showing was in 2000 when they won five straight and beat Notre Dame in the championship game at Madison Square Garden….
*Wake Forest’s win was its 24the of the season. It’s the seventh time the Deacons have had 24 or more wins and first since the 2008-9 season….
*Coach Pat Skerry of Towson is in his 11th season and has come a long way since his first season. In his first season the Tigers went 1-31, and on Wednesday night were playing in their first NIT game in school history….
*Before Wednesday’s game Alondes Williams was 38 points away from 1,000 in his career and Isaiah Mucius was 56 points away….
*When Wednesday’s game started Williams, the player of the year in the ACC, was leading the ACC in scoring at 19.2 points with a slight edge over Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim. The Orange’s season is over so depending on when the Demon Deacons’ season ends will determine who wins the scoring title in the ACC….
Coach Steve Forbes was named the District II Coach of the Year and Alondes Williams was named player of the year as voted on by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association….
Records
Towson: 25-9
Wake Forest: 24-9
