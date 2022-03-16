Wake Forest opens NIT play with a win at home over Towson

Demon Deacons will play VCU in the second round of the NIT

Wake Forest had no hangover a week after getting upset in the ACC Tournament by Boston College as it beat Towson 74-64 at Joel Coliseum in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night.

A recap:

Three observations

1. Coach Steve Forbes wasted little time forcing the tempo as he had his starters go full court to apply pressure to start the game. The Demon Deacons scored on their first three possessions and were comfortable on defense forcing the Tigers to play faster. It was a good ploy for a team that was coming off a tough loss to Boston College a week ago in overtime in the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn. The Demon Deacons pressed for most of the first half and had good success.

2. The Demon Deacons have been at their best this season when they’ve gotten production out of more than just Alondes Williams, the leading scorer in the ACC. The Deacons were leading 23-12 with 7:20 to go in the first half and Williams got his first basket when he posted up a smaller defender and hit a left-handed layup. Williams only had two points at the break yet the Demon Deacons were leading 43-22.