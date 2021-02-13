 Skip to main content
Wake Forest outlasted by No. 17 Florida State in overtime loss
Wake Forest's basketball team saw a potential win against a ranked opponent slip away in a 92-85 overtime loss to No. 17 Florida State on Saturday. The Demon Deacons return to Winston-Salem for three straight home games. 

Stars‌ ‌

Wake Forest

Jonah Antonio: 23 points (7-for-10 FG, 7-for-8 3FG), eight rebounds.

Ian DuBose: 18 points (6-for-9 FG), five assists, two steals.

Florida State

RaiQuan Gray: 24 points (7-for-10 FG, 10-for-10 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks.

Scottie Walker: 14 points, five assists, two steals.

Observations‌ ‌

The ranked team pulled away in an overtime that only featured one made field goal for each team. The Seminoles hit 10 of 14 free-throw attempts during that five-minute stretch. The Deacons saw Ian DuBose and Ody Oguama register their fifth fouls. DuBose fouled out 40 seconds into overtime, and Oguama was lost with 2:13 remaining. 

Antonio took off from long range, especially in the second half, to help Wake Forest launch their way back into contention. He had four three-pointers in the half, including one in transition with 6:42 remaining.

With 1:56 remaining, the game appeared heading in Wake Forest’s favor. Jalen Johnson blocked an M.J. Walker shot inside, then went down the court to hit a three-pointer and give the Deacons a 78-75 lead. But Wake Forest couldn’t seal it. Ian DuBose missed two of four at the line, allowing Florida State to hang around. Scottie Barnes hit a reverse layup in the final second of regulation to send the teams to overtime.

Wake Forest recovered from a near death-blow sequence, a 15-2 run that ended with an emphatic dunk by Barnes, just before halftime. After DuBose snared a long rebound and went the length of the court, FSU’s Wyatt Wilkes hit a three-pointer. Outside of a dunk from Anthony Polite, the bulk of the run rested on Gray’s shoulders. Gray scored eight of Florida State’s points during the stretch that helped the Seminoles separate. DuBose was the only Deacon to score in those final five-plus minutes.

The opening moments featured a long-range firefight. Wake Forest grabbed an early lead and wrestled back and forth to hold it. The first half featured 13 lead changes and six ties. At the game’s first media timeout, Wake Forest led 17-16, and both teams had hit four three-pointers. Antonio hit his first pair of threes during that opening, along with made threes from Daivien Williamson and DuBose.

Records‌ ‌

Wake Forest: 3-8 ACC, 6-8 overall.

Florida State: 6-2, 10-3.

Up‌ ‌next‌ ‌

Wake Forest: Duke, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (ACC).

Florida State: Virginia, 7 p.m. Monday (ESPN).

