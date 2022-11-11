Wake Forest picks up another win as it beats Georgia at Joel Coliseum

One of the big differences for Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team this season is a beefed up nonconference schedule and it began Friday night against Georgia at Joel Coliseum.

The Demon Deacons beat the Bulldogs 81-71 playing a much more complete game compared to their opener on Monday night.

The Demon Deacons’ defense was much better than Monday night’s opening win over Fairfield and that led to a much better overall game. They were shooting near 55% early in the second half while the Bulldogs were shooting 27% and trailed by 21 points with 15 minutes to go.

The Bulldogs cut the lead to 11 with 12 minutes to play but after a timeout by Coach Steve Forbes of the Demon Deacons Cameron Hildreth hit a much-needed 3-pointer.

With 2:07 left the Bulldogs cut the lead to nine, and with 20 seconds left the lead was just eight but Tyree Appleby hit two free throws to secure it.

Three observations

1. Wake Forest did a much better job of getting into the passing lanes, especially early in building a 16-8 lead. Damari Monsanto came off the bench after the first TV timeout and picked up a steal and a little later Andrew Carr did the same thing that resulted in a fast break. In one sequence the Demon Deacons playing in a 2-3 zone nearly had two steals in a halfcourt set by the Bulldogs and because of it the shot clock wound down with the Demon Deacons getting the ball.

2. The Demon Deacons had one of their biggest lineups of the young season in the first half with Andrew Carr, Bobi Klintman and Davion Bradford along with Daivien Williamson and Tyree Appleby. During a good stretch they helped the Demon Deacons build a 26-14 lead with eight minutes to go in the half. Carr is listed as 6-10, Klintman at 6-9 and Bradford at 7-feet.

3. Versatility is going to be a big trait for this year’s Demon Deacons as Forbes took turns going big and small on Friday night. It’s something that is going to make it hard for opponents to scout. His rotation last night was nine players who played significant minutes. The two constants that will help are Williamson and Appleby. The more Appleby handles the ball the more Williamson can roam around the 3-point arc looking for his shot.

Stars

Georgia

Kyeron Lindsay: 10 points, four rebounds.

Mardrez McBride: 11 points, four rebounds and a blocked shot.

Terry Roberts: 13 points, four assists.

Kario Oquendo: 12 points, four rebounds.

Wake Forest

Daivien Williamson: 24 points on 7 of 13 shooting with four rebounds.

Tyree Appleby: 22 points on 6 of 10 shooting with six rebounds and six assists.

Davion Bradford: 11 points on 5 of 5 shooting with four rebounds.

Andrew Carr: nine points and two steals.

Cameron Hildreth: 8 points and 11 rebounds.

Noteworthy

Earlier this week Wake Forest added shooting guard Aaron Clark to its incoming recruiting class for next season. Clark, who is 6-foot-6 and 193 pounds, is from Easton, Pa. and attends Brewster Academy. He’s listed as a 4-star recruit by Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

"Aaron brings positional size, shooting, and playmaking ability to our backcourt,” Coach Steve Forbes said. “He is a high-level shot maker with a work ethic to match. Aaron comes from a strong family and a top-notch program at Brewster Academy that has prepared him to compete and be successful in the ACC.”

By the numbers….

Coach Mike White, who is in his first season at Georgia, coached Tyree Appleby for two seasons when Appleby was at Florida. Appleby is a graduate transfer who has stepped right into the starting lineup for the Demon Deacons….

To help build his program at Georgia White was not shy about reaching into the transfer portal. He has 10 players on his roster who are listed as transfers from another school. Two of those transfers came from ACC schools in Jabri Abdur-Rahim (Virginia) and Frank Anselem (Syracuse)….

The ACC leads all conferences with nine candidates on the 50-man Naismith Trophy Player of the Year watch list. Duke and North Carolina are tied for the lead among all schools with three players on the list….

ACC schools have won three of the last six NCAA championships and eight of the last 20 titles….

Through the first four days of the ACC season conference teams went 14-2 against non-conference teams….

One of the NBA scouts in attendance at the game was Bob Staak, a former Wake Forest head coach. Staak coached the Demon Deacons from 1985 through 1989 and went 45-69 in his tenure….

Next game

Wake Forest (2-0) plays host to Utah Valley on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

Georgia (1-1) plays host to Miami of Ohio on Monday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.