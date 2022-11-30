Wake Forest picks up big road win in ACC-Big Ten Challenge with victory over Wisconsin

Wake Forest and Coach Steve Forbes’ road show was a success late Tuesday night in a 78-75 win over Wisconsin in the lame duck ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

On its last legs after nearly 25 years, the ACC-Big Ten Challenge will be replaced next year with the ACC-SEC Challenge that’s created for television.

On Tuesday night it was Tyree Appleby who led the way with a career-high 32 points on 11 of 16 shooting. He was especially sharp from the outside going 4 of 6 on 3-point attempts as he played all 40 minutes.

“I think the game just flowed and they kept calling plays and I made the right reads,” Appleby said.

Cameron Hildreth had 15 points which included two free throws at the end that sealed the victory. Damari Monsanto added 13 points as Forbes had a much healthier roster for this game.

Daivien Williamson returned after fighting through a back injury that sidelined him for two games and Matthew Marsh (4 of 4 from the field for eight points and nine rebounds) also returned.

The win gives the Demon Deacons are 7-1 record heading into their conference opener on Friday night at Clemson at 7 p.m.

“We got off to a great start and that’s what you have to do on the road and we shot it well early,” Forbes said. “We shot well for pretty much the whole game.”

The Demon Deacons shot 54% and were even better from the foul line going 8 of 9.

“It's a great win for our program,” Forbes said as his team went 10-1 to start last season and is on that pace again. “I know this is a really hard place to play. I have an unbelievable amount of respect for this program, for Coach (Greg) Gard and the past. I walk out of here with a lot of pride for Wake Forest winning here tonight.”

Now the Demon Deacons will try to carry that momentum into Friday’s road game.

“We’ve got 20 conference games left so we’ve got a lot of basketball to play,” Forbes said.

While it’s only late November getting a win over a Big Ten team will help the Demon Deacons at the end of the season for the NCAA Tournament.

“I think it’s good for our narrative,” Forbes said, “and it’s something we will have in our pocket that we didn’t have at the end of last year.”