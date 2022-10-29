Wake Forest picks up final ACC regular-season victory with 3-0 win over ninth-ranked Louisville

Wake Forest's men’s soccer team likely secured an NCAA Tournament spot thanks to an inspiring 3-0 win on Senior Night on Friday at Spry Stadium.

The Demon Deacons got three second-half goals to beat ninth-ranked Louisville and five seniors played their final home game of the regular-season.

"I said if you scripted a Senior Day, obviously No. 1 we want to get a result and that was the most important thing,” Coach Bobby Muuss said. “Then, to have all these guys on the field for the last regular season game at Spry Soccer Stadium for the careers that they've had and what they've meant to me personally, my family and this program, that’s storybook in a lot of ways. You don't get an opportunity like that.”

The win for the Demon Deacons (13-4, 5-3 ACC) gives them a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament as the fourth seed and they will play next Sunday at Spry Stadium against the winner of the Virginia Tech-Louisville game at 2 p.m.

In Friday’s game, sophomores Baba Niang, Roald Mitchell and Leo Guarino all scored to send the seniors out on a good note. Niang scored in the 60th minute off a pass from Roald Mitchell, who seven minutes later scored to make it 2-0.

The best goal of the night came from Guarino in the 78th minute as his bicycle kick was outstanding after lining up a loose ball when Takuma Suzuki headed a corner kick that Guarino found to his liking.

Suzuki along with fellow seniors Sebastian Scrivner, David Wrona, Cole McNally and Omar Hernandez were all a part of 55 wins over their four years including the 2019 College Cup, which is the soccer version of the Final Four.

“I call them COVID babies in that they came in, they had a great year and then they had to experience a lot of setbacks,” Muuss said. “When the chips were down, they kept believing. They stayed positive. They've been my confidants throughout and for that I owe them the world. So, it's a perfect night for me.”

Sophomore goalie Trace Alphin and McNally combined on the shutout. It was the Demon Deacons seventh shutout this season and third in the ACC.