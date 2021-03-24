Wake Forest plans for spring football game still uncertain

In most spring, practices Clawson has had first and second units but now has the luxury of three units.

“The energy level and the depth is good,” Clawson said. “We’ve got three groups running right now and we’ve never been able to do that before in the spring. We are fine tuning the ones and the twos and developing the threes. The goal is to have a robust roster that has depth, and we just have to keep these guys healthy so they get better.”

Because the fall season ended with a bowl game in late December, Clawson is not taxing the starters and is developing the second and third units.

“We’re getting a lot of reps to our twos and threes,” Clawson said. “And because we have so many returning starters the starters are actually getting a smaller percentage of the reps. So we are not exposing them to potential injury because these are guys that have played a lot of football for us with those nine fifth- and sixth-year guys coming back.”

Several early enrollees have not played since their high school junior seasons in 2019.