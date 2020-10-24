Wake Forest plays complete game in 23-16 win over 19th-ranked Virginia Tech

Maybe the biggest play defensively was turned in by freshman walk-on Nick Anderson who intercepted quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone on the final play of the first half. Anderson also had two interceptions in the second half and he was also their leading tackler with 11 in the game.

Notes: Before Saturday’s games eight of the 16 ACC schools (Notre Dame included) had increased their scoring average this season from a year ago. Virginia Tech led the way with an in-crease of 11.2 points over last season. Wake Forest was among those teams that also had a big increase scoring 8.5 points a game more than 2019…. The Deacons will hit the road on Saturday to take on Syracuse for a noon game. This is the second straight season the Deacons will play at Syracuse where they lost 39-30 last season…. Among those out with injuries for the Deacons were defensive backs Nasir Green, Luke Masterson and Coby Davis along with defensive lineman Tyler Williams…. Virginia Tech announced that 13 players were out for today’s game…. As part of the ACC’s Unity Week both teams took part in a moment of silence near midfield. Both teams lined up and faced each other about 10 yards apart.… Early in the third quarter the Hokies lost defensive lineman Jarrod Hewitt who was ejected for his hit on Hartman when Hartman was scrambling. Hewitt was called for targeting. He was escorted off the field by a team trainer to the locker room.