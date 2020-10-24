Wake Forest plays complete game in 23-16 win over 19th-ranked Virginia Tech

Wake Forest had all its pistons firing on Saturday afternoon in a a convincing 23-16 win over 19th-ranked Virginia Tech at Truist Field.
Every time the Hokies, who came in averaging 42 points a game, got close the Deacons responded in front of around 2,200 fans.
The Deacons improved to 3-2 overall and climbed to 2-2 in the ACC. The Hokies fell to 3-2 overall and 3-2 in the ACC as they failed to get their vaunted rushing game going.
The Hokies got within 23-16 when Brian Johnson nailed a 55-yard field goal with 2:38 left. The Hokies tried an on-side kick but were called for a personal foul.
The Deacons got the ball on the Hokies 34 yard line after the penalty and punted it away. The Deacons downed the punt on the Hokies 2-yard line with 45 seconds to play.
The Deacons had extended their lead to 23-13 early in the fourth quarter when Nick Sciba made a 28-yard field goal.
To start the second half Sciba also hit a field goal, this one from 46-yards, to make it 20-10.
In the first half the Deacons flexed their muscles to grab 17-10 lead.
The highlight was an eight-minute drive that ended with Kenneth Walker scoring on a bull rush from 6 yards out. During that drive Coach Dave Clawson went for it on fourth down three different times and each time was successful.
When Walker scored the Deacons had a 17-10 lead with 1:26 left in the half.
Maybe the biggest play defensively was turned in by freshman walk-on Nick Anderson who intercepted quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone on the final play of the first half. Anderson also had two interceptions in the second half and he was also their leading tackler with 11 in the game.
The Deacons took the lead on their first possession when Sam Hartman scored from 9 yards out for a 7-0 lead. Later in the first quarter Sciba made a 41-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead.
Hooker, a Greensboro native and graduate of Dudley High School, got the Hokies on the board with a 39-yard touchdown pass to a wide open James Mitchell.
The Hokies added a field goal to tie the game at 10 before the Deacons went on their longest drive of the season. The drive was 17 plays long using short completions by Hartman and the running of Walker.
Notes: Before Saturday’s games eight of the 16 ACC schools (Notre Dame included) had increased their scoring average this season from a year ago. Virginia Tech led the way with an in-crease of 11.2 points over last season. Wake Forest was among those teams that also had a big increase scoring 8.5 points a game more than 2019…. The Deacons will hit the road on Saturday to take on Syracuse for a noon game. This is the second straight season the Deacons will play at Syracuse where they lost 39-30 last season…. Among those out with injuries for the Deacons were defensive backs Nasir Green, Luke Masterson and Coby Davis along with defensive lineman Tyler Williams…. Virginia Tech announced that 13 players were out for today’s game…. As part of the ACC’s Unity Week both teams took part in a moment of silence near midfield. Both teams lined up and faced each other about 10 yards apart.… Early in the third quarter the Hokies lost defensive lineman Jarrod Hewitt who was ejected for his hit on Hartman when Hartman was scrambling. Hewitt was called for targeting. He was escorted off the field by a team trainer to the locker room.
