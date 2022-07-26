Wake Forest predicted to finish third in ACC's Atlantic Division

Wake Forest, coming of its best season under Coach Dave Clawson when it went 11-3, was predicted to finish third in the ACC’s Atlantic Division in a preseason media poll.

The poll was conducted by 164 journalists at the ACC kickoff last week in Charlotte.

The Demon Deacons, who won the Atlantic Division but lost to Pittsburgh in the ACC championship game, is predicted to finish behind Clemson and N.C. State in the division.

Clemson, which was picked to win the conference for the seventh time in the last eight seasons, had 111 first-place votes with N.C. State 44 and Wake Forest managed six first-place votes.

The Tigers recorded their 11th consecutive double-digit win season with a 10-3 finish in 2021.

Miami was picked to finish atop the Coastal Division following a 7-5 season that included wins in five of its final six games. The defending ACC champion Panthers were picked second followed by North Carolina in third.

Clemson was named the likely 2022 ACC champion on 103 ballots. NC State picked up 38 votes, followed by Miami with eight and Wake Forest with four. Pitt (3), Virginia (3), Florida State (2), North Carolina (2), and Boston College (1) also received votes.

This will be the final season for divisional play in the ACC. The league decided to change formats for deciding who plays in the championship game. Next season the two schools with the best winning percentage in ACC games will play for the league championship.