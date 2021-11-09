Wake Forest preview: What you need to know about the 2021-22 men's basketball team

• At Virginia Tech, Dec. 4

• At Louisville, Dec. 29

• Duke, Jan. 12

• North Carolina, Jan. 22

Strengths

This team will share the ball much better than last season. In an exhibition game against Winston-Salem State on Friday, the Deacons had 18 assists on 30 made baskets. The firepower of this team will convert on those extra passes much easier than in 2020-21.

Concerns

Forbes will always challenge the team to work defensively. And the way the coach wants to play starts with effort on that end of the floor. How quickly these new pieces mesh on defense will determine the success of the season.

Worst-case scenario

Nothing should be worse than last season. The talent on this team is much different. But staying among the cellar of the ACC would be a disappointment given the abilities of these Deacons.

Best-case scenario

This season becomes the foundational year that last season should’ve been. And more importantly, it’s a fun one. Wake Forest surprises teams and pushes closer to the middle of the conference scrum. They upset a top team (like a Florida State, who they played tight with last season) and win in the first round of the ACC Tournament for the first time since 2017.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.