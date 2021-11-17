Wake Forest pummels Charleston Southern

It was another dominating performance against another outmanned opponent for Wake Forest on Wednesday night.
The Deacons took control from the very beginning and never let off the gas as they rolled past Charleston Southern 95-59 at Joel Coliseum.
It was the third consecutive double-figure victory for the unbeaten Deacons.
Why the Deacons won
Wake Forest shot the basketball well, extremely well. The Deacons were 35 of 63 (56 percent) from the field, 10 of 21 (48 percent) from long range and 15 of 20 (75 percent) from the foul line.
The Deacons scored 25 points off turnovers, to only 3 for the Buccaneers.
Rebounding was the only area of concern for the Deacons, who finished with 37 rebounds, to 39 for the Buccaneers.
Stars
Daivien Williamson passed the career 1,000-point mark with his 16-point performance. Williamson is a former Winston-Salem Prep star and East Tennessee State transfer. He was 4 of 6 from the field and made all four of his 3-point attempts. "We knew he was getting close to 1,000," Coach Steve Forbes of Wake Forest said afterwards. "He is a great player and a great person. All the credit to the kid."
Jake LaRavia scored 15 first-half points to pass his season-high of 13 against William & Mary in the season opener. He finished with 24 points, hitting 10 of 14 from the field before going to the bench for good with 10:15 remaining in the game. His career high came last season when was at Indiana State and scored 27 points against Ball State.
Khadim Sy, a transfer from Ole Miss, scored all of his 12 points in the first half. The 6-foot-10 Sy hit two 3-pointers that brought the small Joel Coliseum crowd to its feet.
Notables
- Sy left the game with 9:35 after he hit the floor hard and stayed down for nearly two minutes. He had to be helped off the floor and was immediately taken into the locker room. Sy returned to the bench several minutes later but was limping noticeably when he left the court at the end of the game. Forbes said he didn't know anything specific about Sy's condition but seemed more than a little concerned.
- With the victory well in hand at the 10-minute mark of the second half, Forbes went to the bench. Two seldom-used players — Grant van Beveren and Miles Lester — each scored a basket, much to the delight of the fans who were still in attendance and the Wake Forest bench. Lester's field goal was a 3-pointer and he was seen in the stands after the game was over getting selfies taken with the Deacon faithful.
- Wake Forest ended the half on a 14-3 run to take a 47-24 halftime lead. Six on those points came on Sy's long 3-pointers from deep in the corner.
What they're saying
"Overall we played very well, although we had a few rough spots," said Forbes. "We had great balance. I am very pleased to be 3-0. Our schedule has a purpose to it. I thought we played hard and well defensively and we were disciplined."