Wake Forest pummels Charleston Southern

It was another dominating performance against another outmanned opponent for Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

The Deacons took control from the very beginning and never let off the gas as they rolled past Charleston Southern 95-59 at Joel Coliseum.

It was the third consecutive double-figure victory for the unbeaten Deacons.

Why the Deacons won

Wake Forest shot the basketball well, extremely well. The Deacons were 35 of 63 (56 percent) from the field, 10 of 21 (48 percent) from long range and 15 of 20 (75 percent) from the foul line.

The Deacons scored 25 points off turnovers, to only 3 for the Buccaneers.

Rebounding was the only area of concern for the Deacons, who finished with 37 rebounds, to 39 for the Buccaneers.

Stars

Daivien Williamson passed the career 1,000-point mark with his 16-point performance. Williamson is a former Winston-Salem Prep star and East Tennessee State transfer. He was 4 of 6 from the field and made all four of his 3-point attempts. "We knew he was getting close to 1,000," Coach Steve Forbes of Wake Forest said afterwards. "He is a great player and a great person. All the credit to the kid."