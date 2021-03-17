Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman trying to put his last game in rear-view mirror

“The idea of one or two plays affecting me, and just trying to dive into that with a psychological effect of trying to work on that next play mentality,” Hartman said.

Teammate Luke Masterson, who is moving from defensive back to linebacker this spring, says Hartman has the attitude and mindset to put that Wisconsin game behind him.

“I would say this about Sam, if that was going to happen to one person, I think Sam is the guy that can handle it,” Masterson said of the four-interception game. “He understands the importance of fixing those mistakes, but he also isn’t so hard on himself that he isn’t going to mentally break down. He works harder than anybody in the building, and I know he’s going to have a great season.”

One of the luxuries that the Deacons have heading into spring is depth. Only Kenneth Walker III, a running back who transferred to Michigan State, was lost among the starters.

Hartman is determined to get the Deacons to a sixth straight bowl game but feels they are set up for bigger things this fall.

“A lot of guys just feel like there’s a lot left on the table,” Hartman said. “And it was a tough year for everybody all around the country in college football, so we get a second shot of really trying to do something special here. We’ve been on the cusp of five, six, seven, eight wins. When are we going to start pushing eight, nine, 10 (wins)? And that’s what we are pushing for this spring and getting ready for.”

