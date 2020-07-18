Rachel Kuehn of Asheville, who is a rising sophomore at Wake Forest, won the 118th Women’s North & South Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2.
On Saturday afternoon, after a lengthy rain delay, Kuehn beat Southern Cal’s Allisen Corpuz on the first extra hole. The two were tied after 18 holes, but Kuehn won the biggest tournament of her young career on the first playoff hole.
She becomes the third Wake Forest golfer to win the women’s tournament following Stephanie Neill Harner in 1994 and Laura Philo Diaz in 1995.
Kuehn, who is a second generation golfer at Wake Forest following in the footsteps of her mother, Brenda Corrie Kuehn, helped the Deacons to the top ranking in the country this past spring when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut down the season.
Kuehn’s mom, who after her career at Wake Forest was one of the top amateur golfers for many years, lost to Philo in the 1995 championship match.
At Pinehurst Resort this week Kuehn, and her caddie, Keith Silva, went about their business by winning six matches as the 10th seed. The top 64 golfers advance to the match play portion.
Among those who also advanced was Kuehn’s teammate, Emilia Migliaccio, who was knocked out in the quarterfinals. However, Kuehn beat Haylin Harris in the semifinals. It was Harris who eliminated Miglicaccio.
The Women’s North & South has had plenty of big names win the title through the years including Babe Zaharias, Louise Suggs, Peggy Kirk Bell, Hollis Stacey, Brandie Burton, Brittany Lang and Morgan Pressel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.