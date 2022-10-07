Wake Forest ready to step out of ACC play with game on Saturday at Truist Field against Army

Offensive lineman Sean Maginn of Wake Forest was walking out of the McCreary Fieldhouse earlier this week and was asked about playing Army on Saturday.

Maginn, who is in his final season with the Demon Deacons, has been listening to Coach Dave Clawson preach about the importance of each week of the football season. He has obviously been listening.

“I’ve been here six years now and each week is a season,” Maginn said. “We only get 12 of these games each season, and its winding down for me so we know what’s at stake.”

The 15th-ranked Demon Deacons (4-1) have obvious goals like winning the Atlantic Division for the second straight season but there’s more to play for these days.

"The conference is super important, and we want to win the conference, but we want to win every game we play,” Clawson said. “We want to be nationally ranked, get double-digit wins and go to a New Year's bowl game."

A slip up against the Black Knights (1-3) on Saturday night would not look good on the resume.

“Every time we play these guys, it is a battle,” Clawson said, "and so we have a really important week of prep.”

Last season the Demon Deacons scored on nine of 10 possessions to win 70-56 in a track meet in West Point, New York. This time around the Demon Deacons’ defense is hoping to show it has improved from last season.

“I don’t think we have anything to prove,” linebacker Ryan Smenda said. “I think the only thing we have to prove is to ourselves. I think exterior wise, I don’t think we have that weight on our shoulders. Just more interior, it’s kind of who are we now? Are we the team that’s just going to accept the 56 points on us and let Sam (Hartman) and the offense get rolling and win 70-56 again or are we going to bow up and get ready for a dog fight on Saturday?”

Here are three things to watch for.

Which wide receiver will have big game?

It’s not a matter of if, but when one of the talented Wake Forest wide receivers has a great game. It happens just about every week and it’s never the same receiver. Thanks to so many weapons at his disposal, Hartman has quite a luxury. A.T. Perry, Donovan Greene, Jahmal Banks, Taylor Morin and Ke’Shawn Williams give assistant coach Kevin Higgins a lot of options. Throw in tight end Blake Whiteheart, who is expected to play Saturday after missing last week’s win over Florida State with an injury, and it’s safe to say somebody will have a big game against the Black Knights, who come into the game allowing an average of 191 passing yards per game.

Wake defense can show it has improved

The statistics so far show that there isn’t much of a difference between this year’s defense compared to last year. In the win over Army last year the Demon Deacons allowed 595 yards or 7.2 yards per play as the triple-option offense was unsolvable. The task Saturday will be much the same going up against an offense that’s rare in college football. The good news is the defensive line is playing at a high level and coordinator Brad Lambert can rotate as many as nine into the game to keep that unit fresh.

Another sellout and the fair at the same time

With the Carolina Classic Fair going on at the same time as the football game there will be plenty of traffic headaches in and around Truist Field. With the weather expected to be very good there should be 30,000-plus fans at the game. The school announced a sellout last week, and it’s the third straight sellout this season. Center Michael Jurgens was asked how nice it’s been that the community has embraced the program. “It’s funny because about halfway through the year last season Sam and I were talking and him and I are a little more introverted so we said we are going to have to stop wearing Wake gear around town because we keep getting noticed,” Jurgens said. “But it’s great to get support like that. There's been a lot more support and love from the community.”