Wake Forest, rest of ACC football schedules will be revealed on Thursday morning

Currie said a lot of the athletics employees took furloughs and had work reductions to ease the financial burden. Coach Dave Clawson took a 10% pay cut and other head coaches at Wake Forest also took pay cuts the first six months of 2020.

“I believe we can set a record for attendance based on our capacity,” Currie said. “We are encourages fans to get their tickets early and we have affordable options so everyone can be a part of Wake Forest football. I’m betting we will have our regular season ticket holders back and I think we’ll have some new ones as well.”

Currie said he has no idea what to expect as far as how many fans will be allowed into Truist Field based on the pandemic and social distancing guidelines in September. He’s hoping for the best, but if not they can adjust because they have already gone through 2020.

“The data suggest that people want to get back to any kind of entertainment venues,” Currie said. “And people want to be safe and if we can return to normalcy we have a plan to spread out so we have a plan in place.”

Currie says that with expectations for Clawson’s team that will likely have the most depth Clawson has ever had, Currie is hoping the students will be back in full force as well at games.