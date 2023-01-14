Wake Forest rolls to 85-63 win on the road at Boston College

Wake Forest’s business trip to Boston College on Saturday night was just that — all business.

The Demon Deacons were firing on all cylinders in an 85-63 dismantling of the Eagles.

With the win, they improved to 13-5 overall and 5-2 in the ACC.

They’re now tied for second heading into Tuesday’s game against first-place Clemson at Joel Coliseum.

The Demon Deacons, the top 3-point shooting team in the ACC, looked every bit the part on Saturday night by making 10 3-pointers.

Andrew Carr led the Demon Deacons’ balanced attack with 21 points on 10 of 14 shooting and Cameron Hildreth had another solid game with 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting. Tyree Appleby had 17 points, seven assists, two rebounds, three steals and had a blocked shot.

Bobi Klintman added nine points and Davion Bradford came off the bench to score eight points.

The Demon Deacons were propelled by outstanding passing, as they had 16 assists on their 34 baskets.

The Eagles dropped to 8-10 overall and 2-5 in the ACC.

In the first half, the Demon Deacons built as much as an 18-point lead at 35-17 with 5:11 to go. The Eagles came back to cut the margin to 41-31 by halftime.

The Demon Deacons did most of their damage on the outside, making five 3-pointers in the first half while shooting 55%.

They were content to shoot from the outside and managed to get to the foul line just twice in the first half, with Matthew Marsh missing both of his attempts.

The Demon Deacons will be home at Joel Coliseum for another 9 p.m. game against first-place Clemson on Tuesday night. This will be the fourth of five 9 p.m. games the Demon Deacons have this season. Clemson (15-3, 7-0 in the ACC) is coming off a 72-64 win over No. 24 Duke on Saturday.