Wake Forest rolls to 90-75 win over Florida State on Wednesday night at Joel Coliseum

Wake Forest used the outstanding shooting touch of Damari Monsanto on its way to 90-75 win over Florida State in front of 8,174 fans on Wednesday night at Joel Coliseum.

Monsanto hit his first six shots and they were all 3-pointers as he scored 22 points to lead the way for the Demon Deacons, who improved to 14-0 at home over the last two seasons. Monsanto went 6 for 8 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Andrew Carr also scored 22 points while Cameron Hildreth had a game-high 23 points with Tyree Appleby chipping in 16 points. Appleby also had eight assists, two rebounds and three steals.

The Demon Deacons were 14 of 26 on 3-pointers with five different players making at least one.

It was the third 9 o’clock start for the Demon Deacons, who will play five late games this regular-season.

The Demon Deacons improved to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in the ACC and the Seminoles fell to 5-12 and 3-3 in league play.

The 14 straight wins at Joel Coliseum is a school record. They also improved to 9-0 at home this season.

Matt Cleveland and Caleb Mills led the Seminoles with 19 points each.

Wake Forest will hit the road for a Saturday night game at Boston College. The game will be at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.