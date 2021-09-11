Wake Forest rolls to a 41-16 win over Norfolk State at Truist Field

Wake Forest tuned up for its ACC opener next weekend with an easy 41-16 win over overmatched Norfolk State on Saturday afternoon at Truist Field.

The Demon Deacons (2-0) have dominated their first two opponents, Football Championship Subdivision schools Old Dominion and Norfolk State.

On Saturday quarterback Sam Hartman led the Deacons to seven straight scoring drives to stake them to a 41-9 lead midway through the third quarter before going to the bench. The Deacons racked up 413 total of offense.

In his two games this season Hartman has been on the field for 18 possessions and the Deacons have scored 10 touchdowns and have two field goals.

On Saturday Hartman was 17 of 25 passing for 244 yards and a touchdown. Running back Christian Turner had nine carries for 27 yards but scored on two short runs and Christian Beal-Smith (9 carries for 60 yards) and Hartman (3 carries for 30 yards) also scored on short touchdown runs.

With the Deacons leading 34-9 in the third quarter Beal-Smith was taken down on a short run and appeared hurt. He exited the field on his own and stood with trainers for a couple of minutes on the sideline but it didn't appear to be a serious injury.