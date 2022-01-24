Wake Forest rolls to an easy win over Boston College at Joel Coliseum

Wake Forest took care of business like it was supposed to do against Boston College on Monday night at Joel Colsieum.
The Demon Deacons rolled to a 87-57 victory for their fourth straight win and their fifth win in their last six games.
There was no let down and no let up as the Eagles had their worst shooting performance of the season. It was the Deacons largest margin of victory in an ACC game since the 2017 season.
Here’s a recap:
Three observations
1. It was obvious early that the Wake Forest defense was on point against the Eagles. It was active and forced the Eagles into nine turnovers in the first half. One player who was more active than in the North Carolina win was center Dallas Walton. The Deacons allowed only seven made field goals in the first half to the Eagles. It was one of the best games in Wake Forest history for lowest field goal percent-age by an opponent.
2. Boston College tried to pressure the Deacons at halfcourt in a man-to-man to start the second half. The Deacons did a good job of spreading the floor and what helped was Jake LaRavia posting up down low under the basket. With Wal-ton patrolling the outside setting picks for Daivien Williamson and Alondes Williams the Deacons didn’t miss a beat and took 50-29 lead five minutes into the second half.
3. The balance of Wake Forest is not something a lot of ACC teams can boast. That balance has a lot to do with versatility and ball movement. The luxury of Steve Forbes’ starting lineup of Daivien Williamson, Jake LaRavia, Alondes Williams, Dallas Walton and Isaiah Mucius is they all can hit the 3-point shot and that’s something defenses have to contend with. The Deacons had 19 assists in the game, a great indication of this team loves to share the ball.
Stars
Wake Forest: Jake LaRavia 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists
Alondes Williams 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists
Daivien Williamson 12 points, three assists
Dallas Walton 10 points, seven rebounds
Khadim Sy 10 points, five rebounds, one blocked shot
Boston College: Quinten Post 13 points, five rebounds
Makai Ashton-Langford 10 points, three rebounds
Notable
* Wake Forest is getting closer to being ranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time since February of 2010. In the latest poll the Deacons received votes among 19 schools that were out-side the poll. The only ACC team in the poll is Duke, which is No. 9….
* Jake LaRavia was the ACC player of the week after his career-high 31 points in Wake’s easy win over North Carolina on Saturday. LaRavia, an Indiana State transfer, also had 10 rebounds and it’s the sixth time double-double of his career. Alondes Williams of the Deacons also was player of the week two weeks in a row in December….
* A win over Boston College on Monday gave the Deacs their first four-game ACC regular season winning streak since 2010 (Miami Feb. 2, at Virginia Feb. 6, Boston College Feb. 9, Georgia Tech Feb. 13)….
* One advantage Wake Forest has in close games is the outstanding free-throw shooting of guard Daivien Williamson. Before Monday’s game he led the ACC in free-throw percentage at 90.2….
* The Deacons are heading to their best ACC record since 2009-10 in Dino Gaudio’s last season as head coach. That season they went 9-7 in the ACC to tie for fifth place….
* Eddie Hughes, a broadcaster and videographer for Spectrum News, took a good charge on Khadim Sy of the Deacons late in the first half. Hughes had his camera running near the baseline and Sy saved a ball while tumbling into Hughes. Sy made sure Hughes was all right and gave Hughes a fist bump. Sy ended up fouling out but none of those fouls was against Hughes….
What they're saying
"I like our defense today...Coach gets mad at us everyday about it so it's stuck in our head and he always calls us weak if our defender goes by us so in our mind we can't let this person beat us on the drive. You don't want to get a bad look on TV either," Alondes Williams said about Wake's defensive play of late.
"I tore my rotator cuff," Coach Steve Forbes joked about helping the students roll the Quad after Saturday's win over North Carolina. "I was a pitcher in college and it's been awhile since I had thrown (batting practice). My first attempt was very inept and I barely got it to the tree. I got somebody else's toilet paper and on my second one I did good. I enjoyed and I have been waiting to do that. Where I'm from you only do it on Halloween but at least you can do it here and not get in trouble."
"Defensively we were really good for 40 minutes and when we got the rebound we really got out in transition," Forbes said about the win. "I thought our bigs were outstanding the entire game. I thought Dallas was outstanding...."
Records
Wake Forest: 7-3 ACC, 17-4 overall
Boston College: 3-4, 8-9
Up Next
Wake Forest at Syracuse on Saturday at 8 p.m. (ACC Network).
Boston College plays host to Pittsburgh on Saturday at 4 p.m. (ACC Network)
336-727-4081