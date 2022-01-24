Wake Forest rolls to an easy win over Boston College at Joel Coliseum

Wake Forest took care of business like it was supposed to do against Boston College on Monday night at Joel Colsieum.

The Demon Deacons rolled to a 87-57 victory for their fourth straight win and their fifth win in their last six games.

There was no let down and no let up as the Eagles had their worst shooting performance of the season. It was the Deacons largest margin of victory in an ACC game since the 2017 season.

Here’s a recap:

Three observations

1. It was obvious early that the Wake Forest defense was on point against the Eagles. It was active and forced the Eagles into nine turnovers in the first half. One player who was more active than in the North Carolina win was center Dallas Walton. The Deacons allowed only seven made field goals in the first half to the Eagles. It was one of the best games in Wake Forest history for lowest field goal percent-age by an opponent.